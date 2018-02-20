Man City's quadruple bid ends in shock FA Cup loss toWigan

MANCHESTER, England (AP) — Manchester City's pursuit of a quadruple ended on Monday when it was surprisingly eliminated from the FA Cup by losing at third-division Wigan 1-0.

Wigan beat City in the 2013 FA Cup final, and this time Will Grigg's late goal was enough for the League One side to pull off another upset in the fifth round. They face Southampton next in the quarterfinals.

City was forced to play the entire second half with 10 men after left back Fabian Delph was red-carded on the stroke of halftime for a strong challenge on Max Power.

The incident led to City manager Pep Guardiola and Wigan counterpart Paul Cook exchanging strong words on the touchline and in the tunnel at halftime.

City dominated possession throughout but could not take advantage. Sergio Aguero headed over early on and Ilkay Gundogan forced a good save from Christian Walton before miskicking from another good position.

Aguero looked like opening the scoring after breaking into the box just before the interval, but Walton produced another fine save.

Controversy then erupted when referee Anthony Taylor dismissed Delph following a sliding challenge on Power.

Taylor initially had a yellow card in his hand, but eventually brandished the red one, sparking vociferous complaints from City players, who felt the decision was harsh.

Guardiola was also angered and encroached on to the field, his arguments with Cook continuing for some time afterwards.

City was further frustrated after the break and Grigg capitalized on a Kyle Walker error to win it for Wigan 11 minutes from time. The Northern Ireland international seized possession on halfway and charged upfield before slotting a fine shot past Bravo from the edge of the area.

Wigan survived a nervy finish, with the final whistle prompting a pitch invasion.