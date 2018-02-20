The Latest: Police: GOP senator sent naked photos to friend

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — The Latest on a Republican state senator accused of extorting sex from a Statehouse page and of video voyeurism against his girlfriend (all times local):

4:50 p.m.

Rhode Island state police say Republican Senate Minority Leader Nicholas Kettle took naked pictures of his girlfriend without her knowledge and then sent them to a friend in New Hampshire.

Police say Zachary Brennan, of Springfield, New Hampshire, then sent back naked pictures of his wife.

New details of a video voyeurism charge against Kettle were released on Monday hours after he pleaded not guilty to extorting sex from a Statehouse page.

Police say the friends exchanged images of their own genitals and discussed how to take videos of the women during sex. Police say in one message Kettle told Brennan he needed to be "stealthy."

Brennan hasn't returned a message seeking comment. Police say he admitted exchanging the photos when they searched his house last month.

Kettle has denied wrongdoing.

___

11 a.m.

An unsealed grand jury indictment accuses a Republican state senator of extorting sex from a page in the Rhode Island Senate page program.

The indictment was unsealed Monday as Senate Minority Whip Nicholas Kettle was arraigned on two counts of extortion in Providence Superior Court. Kettle pleaded not guilty.

Kettle, of Coventry, was indicted last week. State police separately charged him with video voyeurism for allegedly sending pictures of his ex-girlfriend's "private parts."

The indictment says Kettle coerced a male page into sex on two occasions in 2011.

Democratic Senate President Dominick Ruggerio says he is horrified and disgusted. He says if Kettle won't resign, he will pursue Kettle's expulsion. He says he has asked legal counsel to review the page program, and says his thoughts are with the victims.