Frankfurt beats Leipzig as fans vent fury over Monday games

BERLIN (AP) — Eintracht Frankfurt came from behind to beat Leipzig 2-1 as its fans vented their fury in the first of five contentious Monday night games in the Bundesliga.

Timothy Chandler and Kevin-Prince Boateng cancelled out Jean-Kevin Augustin's early strike as Frankfurt overtook Leipzig to go third, and deny the visiting side the chance to reclaim second.

But the game will be remembered for the charged atmosphere as the home fans protested against the German soccer federation (DFB) for staging games on a Monday night.

Fans left the terraces and surrounded the pitch to protest before kickoff, while others displayed banners blasting the DFB, including "Football-mafia DFB." Kickoff was delayed for six minutes and the game began to a cacophony of whistles from the home supporters.

"It was peaceful and then everyone went back. It was OK," injured Frankfurt forward Alexander Meier said at halftime.

Augustin fired the visitors ahead early after Konrad Laimer played a one-two with Diego Demme to set him up. Few Leipzig fans were there to celebrate.

The whistling finally subsided in the 22nd when Chandler equalized, poking the ball home from close range after a corner, four minutes before Ante Rebic set up Boateng to complete the turnaround.

Fans resumed their whistle-protest once the celebrations died down.

Leipzig was awarded a penalty for an apparent foul by Rebic on Marcel Sabitzer, but it was taken back on video analysis as Sabitzer was marginally offside in the build up.

Leipzig coach Ralph Hasenhuettl responded with sarcastic applause.

The half ended with a scuffle involving both sides after Makoto Hasebe reacted with annoyance to Naby Keita's late challenge. Referee Felix Zwayer calmed tempers without showing any cards.

The second half was delayed when Frankfurt fans threw thousands of tennis balls onto the pitch and covered one of the goals with toilet paper. The club was apparently aware in advance of the action as a large team of helpers came out to clear the pitch.

The fans' ill temper transferred onto the pitch, with Zwayer showing six yellow cards in a hard-fought second half alone. His final whistle finally ended the fans' whistling.