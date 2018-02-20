Spanish police dismantle match-fixing scheme in lower tiers

MADRID (AP) — Spanish police have dismantled a match-fixing scheme involving players and clubs in the country's lower divisions.

Authorities said more than 20 people have been detained as part of the police operation launched on Monday, including players, although no names were immediately disclosed.

The matches under suspicion were in the third and fourth divisions this season and last season.

The match-fixing scheme reportedly involved Chinese betting sites.

The Spanish league said the operation was based on information collected by its analysts about suspicious activities.