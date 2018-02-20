  1. Home
Scandals highlight Israeli leader's media obsession

By ARON HELLER , Associated Press,Associated Press
2018/02/20 00:34

JERUSALEM (AP) — Benjamin Netanyahu traces his meteoric rise in Israeli politics to his days as a telegenic media star who dazzled audiences in both English and Hebrew. But he has also had a rocky relationship with Israel's notoriously aggressive media, often accusing it of carrying out a "witch hunt" against him.

If the myriad of corruption charges plaguing the longtime Israeli leader ultimately force him from office, his obsession with trying to control a media that refused to coddle him could well be to blame.