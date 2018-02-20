Letitia Wright steals show in 'Black Panther' breakout role

BEVERLY HILLS, Calif. (AP) — "Black Panther" has a lot of A-list stars in its ranks, but one newcomer has become the undisputed breakout of the blockbuster film.

Letitia Wright is capturing the attention of audiences nationwide as Shuri, the spunky and brilliant teenage sister of T'Challa and top Wakandan scientist.

Everyone from Diddy to Common and Tessa Thompson has been tweeting about the 24-year-old's star-making performance.

Born in Guyana and raised in the U.K. where her family moved when she was seven-years-old, Wright also appeared this year in the Liam Neeson thriller "The Commuter" and has a bit role in Steven Spielberg's "Ready Player One." She'll also reprise her role as Shuri in "Avengers: Infinity War," which hits theaters in May.

