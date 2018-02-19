Feathers fly as chicken shortage shuts KFCs across Britain

LONDON (AP) — Fast-food chain KFC has been forced to close most of its 900 outlets in Britain and Ireland because of a shortage of chicken

The company is blaming "teething problems" with its new delivery partner, DHL.

KFC says those branches that are open are operating a limited menu or shortened hours.

The company first apologized for the problems on Saturday. In an update Monday, it listed more than 200 stores as open, but did not say when the rest might reopen.

DHL, which recently took over the KFC contract from Bidvest Logistics, said that "due to operational issues a number of deliveries in recent days have been incomplete or delayed."