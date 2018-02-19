  1. Home
Magnitude 5.3 earthquake jolts northeastern Taiwan

An intensity level of 5 was felt in northeastern Taiwan's Yilan County

By Keoni Everington,Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2018/02/19 23:52

Map of quake from Central Weather Bureau.

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) -- A magnitude 5.3 earthquake shook northeastern Taiwan's Yilan County at 10:47 p.m. this evening (Feb. 19), according to the Central Weather Bureau (CWB).

The earthquake was centered 19.1 kilometers southwest of Yilan County Hall at a depth of 46.5 kilometers, according to CWB data. 

An intensity level of 5 was felt in Yilan County, while an intensity level of 4 was felt in Taoyuan City, Hsinchu County, New Taipei City, and Nantou County. An intensity level of 3 was felt in Hualien County, Taipei City, Miaoli County, and Taichung City, while an intensity level of 2 was felt in Central Changhua County, Central Keelung City, Yunlin County and Lienchiang County.

An intensity level of 1 was felt in much of the rest of Taiwan, with the exception of Kaohsiung and Pingtung counties. 

No injuries were reported at the time of publication. 

Located along the so-called Pacific Ring of Fire, Taiwan uses an intensity scale of 1 to 7, which gauges the degree to which a quake is felt in a specific location.

Earlier in the day at 3:21 a.m., a magnitude 4.4 earthquake struck central Taiwan with its epicenter located 42.8 kilometers east of the Nantou County government complex, at a depth of 22.3 km, according to the CWB.
