Ex-soccer coach jailed for 30 yrs for abusing young players

LIVERPOOL, England (AP) — A former youth soccer coach has been jailed for 30 years for abusing 12 young footballers after the judge called him the "devil incarnate."

Barry Bennell, a former coach at Crewe and scout for Manchester City, was convicted at Liverpool Crown Court of 50 child sexual offences committed between 1979 and 1991.

Judge Clement Goldstone told the 64-year-old Bennell that "grooming and seducing" the boys before inflicting "degrading and humiliating abuse" was "sheer evil."

Goldstone told Bennell: "You were the devil incarnate. You stole their childhoods and their innocence to satisfy your own perversion."