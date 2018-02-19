Spain set for ECB post after Ireland withdraws candidate

BRUSSELS (AP) — Ireland is withdrawing its candidate for European Central Bank vice president, making it almost certain that Spain's finance minister will get the job.

Referring to Irish central bank governor Philip Lane, Irish Finance Minister Paschal Donohoe said Monday that "I am confirming that we will not be putting his candidacy forward."

Donohoe said it was important for finance ministers from the euro currency countries meeting Monday to decide who should get the job by consensus. He wished Spanish Finance Minister Luis de Guindos "the best of luck."

De Guindos could be anointed by the full council of EU finance ministers as soon as Tuesday. He is then likely to be named by European Union leaders at a March 22-23 summit.