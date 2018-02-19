Former AP photographer Max Desfor dies at 104

WASHINGTON (AP) — A former Associated Press photographer who won a Pulitzer Prize for his coverage of the Korean War has died.

Max Desfor was 104 and had been living in Silver Spring, Maryland, since his retirement.

Desfor's photo of hundreds of Korean War refugees crawling across a damaged bridge in 1950 was cited by the Pulitzer jury in honoring his body of work during that war. During World War II, Desfor photographed the crew of the Enola Gay after the B-29 dropped an atomic bomb on Hiroshima in August 1945. His son, Barry, says his father died Monday.