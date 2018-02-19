Monday's Olympic Curling Sums

|MEN
|Game 31
|Canada
|0
|2
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|0
|2
|—7
|United States
|1
|0
|2
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|0
|—9
|Canada
Team Shots: 88, Team Points: 301, Team Percentage: 86.
Kevin Koe, Shots: 22, Points: 73, Percentage: 83.
Brent Laing, Shots: 22, Points: 72, Percentage: 82.
Ben Hebert, Shots: 22, Points: 77, Percentage: 88.
Marc Kennedy, Shots: 22, Points: 79, Percentage: 90.
|United States
Team Shots: 88, Team Points: 277, Team Percentage: 79.
Tyler George, Shots: 22, Points: 70, Percentage: 80.
John Landsteiner, Shots: 22, Points: 66, Percentage: 75.
John Shuster, Shots: 22, Points: 72, Percentage: 82.
Matt Hamilton, Shots: 22, Points: 69, Percentage: 78.
|Game 32
|Switzerland
|2
|1
|1
|0
|1
|0
|5
|—10
|Sweden
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|1
|0
|—3
|Switzerland
Team Shots: 56, Team Points: 186, Team Percentage: 83.
Benoit Schwarz, Shots: 14, Points: 53, Percentage: 95.
Peter de Cruz, Shots: 14, Points: 45, Percentage: 80.
Valentin Tanner, Shots: 14, Points: 45, Percentage: 80.
Claudio Paetz, Shots: 14, Points: 43, Percentage: 77.
|Sweden
Team Shots: 56, Team Points: 173, Team Percentage: 77.
Niklas Edin, Shots: 14, Points: 39, Percentage: 70.
Oskar Eriksson, Shots: 14, Points: 48, Percentage: 86.
Rasmus Wranaa, Shots: 14, Points: 38, Percentage: 68.
Christoffer Sundgren, Shots: 14, Points: 48, Percentage: 86.
|Game 33
|South Korea
|3
|0
|1
|0
|1
|0
|2
|0
|0
|1
|—8
|Italy
|0
|1
|0
|2
|0
|1
|0
|1
|1
|0
|—6
|South Korea
Team Shots: 80, Team Points: 258, Team Percentage: 81.
Seong Sehyeon, Shots: 20, Points: 66, Percentage: 83.
Oh Eunsu, Shots: 20, Points: 66, Percentage: 83.
Kim Changmin, Shots: 20, Points: 56, Percentage: 70.
Lee Kibok, Shots: 20, Points: 70, Percentage: 88.
|Italy
Team Shots: 80, Team Points: 259, Team Percentage: 81.
Joel Retornaz, Shots: 20, Points: 55, Percentage: 69.
Simone Gonin, Shots: 20, Points: 67, Percentage: 84.
Amos Mosaner, Shots: 20, Points: 69, Percentage: 86.
Andrea Pilzer, Shots: 20, Points: 68, Percentage: 85.
|Game 34
|Denmark
|1
|0
|1
|0
|2
|0
|1
|0
|1
|0
|—6
|Britain
|0
|1
|0
|1
|0
|2
|0
|1
|0
|2
|—7
|Denmark
Team Shots: 80, Team Points: 265, Team Percentage: 83.
Oliver Dupont, Shots: 20, Points: 72, Percentage: 90.
Johnny Frederiksen, Shots: 20, Points: 61, Percentage: 76.
Rasmus Stjerne, Shots: 20, Points: 62, Percentage: 78.
Mikkel Poulsen, Shots: 20, Points: 70, Percentage: 88.
|Great Britain
Team Shots: 80, Team Points: 259, Team Percentage: 81.
Kyle Smith, Shots: 20, Points: 66, Percentage: 83.
Kyle Waddell, Shots: 20, Points: 66, Percentage: 83.
Thomas Muirhead, Shots: 20, Points: 59, Percentage: 74.
Cameron Smith, Shots: 20, Points: 68, Percentage: 85.
|WOMEN
|Game 27
|Switzerland
|0
|0
|3
|2
|2
|0
|4
|—11
|OA Russia
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|—2
|Switzerland
Team Shots: 56, Team Points: 186, Team Percentage: 83.
Marlene Albrecht, Shots: 14, Points: 49, Percentage: 88.
Manuela Siegrist, Shots: 14, Points: 45, Percentage: 80.
Silvana Tirinzoni, Shots: 14, Points: 46, Percentage: 82.
Esther Neuenschwander, Shots: 14, Points: 46, Percentage: 82.
|OA Russia
Team Shots: 56, Team Points: 142, Team Percentage: 63.
Galina Arsenkina, Shots: 14, Points: 44, Percentage: 79.
Julia Guzieva, Shots: 14, Points: 45, Percentage: 80.
Victoria Moiseeva, Shots: 14, Points: 24, Percentage: 43.
Uliana Vasileva, Shots: 14, Points: 29, Percentage: 52.
|Game 28
|Denmark
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|0
|2
|0
|1
|0
|—6
|United States
|1
|0
|1
|1
|0
|2
|0
|1
|0
|1
|—7
|Denmark
Team Shots: 80, Team Points: 224, Team Percentage: 70.
Julie Hoegh, Shots: 20, Points: 51, Percentage: 64.
Denise Dupont, Shots: 20, Points: 59, Percentage: 74.
Mathilde Halse, Shots: 20, Points: 53, Percentage: 66.
Madeleine Dupont, Shots: 20, Points: 61, Percentage: 76.
Tabitha Peterson, Shots: 20, Points: 66, Percentage: 83.
Aileen Geving, Shots: 20, Points: 60, Percentage: 75.
Nina Roth, Shots: 20, Points: 60, Percentage: 75.
Becca Hamilton, Shots: 20, Points: 67, Percentage: 84.
|Game 29
|South Korea
|0
|1
|0
|2
|0
|2
|0
|2
|0
|0
|—7
|Sweden
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|0
|2
|1
|—6
|South Korea
Team Shots: 80, Team Points: 230, Team Percentage: 72.
Kim Kyeongae, Shots: 20, Points: 57, Percentage: 71.
Kim Seonyeong, Shots: 20, Points: 60, Percentage: 75.
Kim Yeongmi, Shots: 20, Points: 63, Percentage: 79.
Kim Eunjung, Shots: 20, Points: 50, Percentage: 63.
|Sweden
Team Shots: 79, Team Points: 239, Team Percentage: 76.
Agnes Knochenhauer, Shots: 20, Points: 66, Percentage: 83.
Anna Hasselborg, Shots: 19, Points: 50, Percentage: 66.
Sofia Mabergs, Shots: 20, Points: 63, Percentage: 79.
Sara McManus, Shots: 20, Points: 60, Percentage: 75.
|Game 30
|Canada
|1
|0
|0
|1
|4
|0
|2
|—8
|Japan
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|—3
|Canada
Team Shots: 56, Team Points: 192, Team Percentage: 86.
Rachel Homan, Shots: 14, Points: 43, Percentage: 77.
Joanne Courtney, Shots: 14, Points: 46, Percentage: 82.
Emma Miskew, Shots: 14, Points: 47, Percentage: 84.
Lisa Weagle, Shots: 14, Points: 56, Percentage: 100.
|Japan
Team Shots: 56, Team Points: 155, Team Percentage: 69.
Chinami Yoshida, Shots: 14, Points: 31, Percentage: 55.
Yumi Suzuki, Shots: 14, Points: 36, Percentage: 64.
Satsuki Fujisawa, Shots: 14, Points: 40, Percentage: 71.
Yurika Yoshida, Shots: 14, Points: 48, Percentage: 86.
|Game 31
|Switzerland
|0
|0
|2
|0
|1
|0
|2
|0
|2
|0
|—7
|Britain
|2
|0
|0
|1
|0
|2
|0
|1
|0
|2
|—8
|Switzerland
Team Shots: 80, Team Points: 232, Team Percentage: 73.
Marlene Albrecht, Shots: 20, Points: 55, Percentage: 69.
Manuela Siegrist, Shots: 20, Points: 60, Percentage: 75.
Silvana Tirinzoni, Shots: 20, Points: 65, Percentage: 81.
Esther Neuenschwander, Shots: 20, Points: 52, Percentage: 65.
|Britain
Team Shots: 80, Team Points: 252, Team Percentage: 79.
Vicki Adams, Shots: 20, Points: 55, Percentage: 69.
Anna Sloan, Shots: 20, Points: 64, Percentage: 80.
Lauren Gray, Shots: 20, Points: 63, Percentage: 79.
Eve Muirhead, Shots: 20, Points: 70, Percentage: 88.
|Game 32
|United States
|3
|0
|4
|0
|2
|0
|1
|0
|—10
|China
|0
|1
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|—4
|United States
Team Shots: 60, Team Points: 213, Team Percentage: 89.
Tabitha Peterson, Shots: 16, Points: 55, Percentage: 86.
Aileen Geving, Shots: 16, Points: 58, Percentage: 91.
Nina Roth, Shots: 16, Points: 55, Percentage: 86.
Becca Hamilton, Shots: 12, Points: 45, Percentage: 94.
|China
Team Shots: 63, Team Points: 166, Team Percentage: 66.
Wang Bingyu, Shots: 15, Points: 35, Percentage: 58.
Ma Jingyi, Shots: 16, Points: 48, Percentage: 75.
Zhou Yan, Shots: 16, Points: 39, Percentage: 61.
Liu Jinli, Shots: 16, Points: 44, Percentage: 69.
|Game 33
|Sweden
|0
|0
|1
|1
|0
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|—4
|Japan
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|—5
|Sweden
Team Shots: 80, Team Points: 256, Team Percentage: 80.
Agnes Knochenhauer, Shots: 20, Points: 64, Percentage: 80.
Anna Hasselborg, Shots: 20, Points: 57, Percentage: 71.
Sofia Mabergs, Shots: 20, Points: 62, Percentage: 78.
Sara McManus, Shots: 20, Points: 73, Percentage: 91.
|Japan
Team Shots: 80, Team Points: 231, Team Percentage: 72.
Chinami Yoshida, Shots: 20, Points: 64, Percentage: 80.
Yumi Suzuki, Shots: 20, Points: 59, Percentage: 74.
Satsuki Fujisawa, Shots: 20, Points: 49, Percentage: 61.
Yurika Yoshida, Shots: 20, Points: 59, Percentage: 74.
|Game 34
|OA Russia
|0
|1
|1
|0
|3
|0
|1
|1
|0
|1
|—8
|Denmark
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|2
|0
|0
|3
|0
|—7
|OA from Russia
Team Shots: 79, Team Points: 260, Team Percentage: 82.
Galina Arsenkina, Shots: 20, Points: 64, Percentage: 80.
Julia Guzieva, Shots: 20, Points: 74, Percentage: 93.
Victoria Moiseeva, Shots: 19, Points: 61, Percentage: 80.
Julia Portunova, Shots: 20, Points: 61, Percentage: 76.
|Denmark
Team Shots: 79, Team Points: 230, Team Percentage: 73.
Julie Hoegh, Shots: 20, Points: 61, Percentage: 76.
Denise Dupont, Shots: 20, Points: 62, Percentage: 78.
Mathilde Halse, Shots: 20, Points: 54, Percentage: 68.
Madeleine Dupont, Shots: 19, Points: 53, Percentage: 70.