Bodies found in Mexico belong to 2 kidnapped federal agents

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Mexico's federal Attorney General's Office says two bodies found in a car have been confirmed to be those of two prosecution agents kidnapped Feb. 5 and forced to appear on a video by a drug gang.

The office called it "a terrible act," but didn't release details Sunday on how they died.

The remains were found in Xalisco, a town in the Pacific coast state of Nayarit, which known for trafficking heroin to the United States.

They worked for the Criminal Investigation Agency, a kind of federal detectives' bureau.

The video showed them bound and on their knees, confessing supposed rights violations while masked men pointed guns at them.

The gunmen thought they were undercover intelligence agents, but the office said the two were off duty when they disappeared.