  1. Home
  2. World

Turkey renames US Embassy street after Syria offensive

By  Associated Press
2018/02/19 21:52

An Ankara municipality worker fixes the new street sign, "Olive Branch Street" in Turkish, named after Turkey's military operation to drive out the Sy

An Ankara municipality worker fixes the new street sign, "Olive Branch Street" in Turkish, named after Turkey's military operation to drive out the Sy

The US embassy's flag flies at half-mast in respect for the Florida school shooting victims in Ankara, Turkey, Monday, Feb. 19, 2018. Municipality wor

ANKARA, Turkey (AP) — Turkish authorities have renamed a street where the U.S. Embassy sits on after Turkey's military offensive in Syria that had led to tensions between the allies.

Ankara municipal workers on Monday took down the sign for Nevzat Tandogan Street and replaced it with one that reads "Olive Branch Street."

Turkey launched Operation Olive Branch last month to drive a Syrian Kurdish militia out of northwest Syria. The militia group is a major U.S. ally in fighting the Islamic State group. Turkey regards them as "terrorists."

The U.S. State Department has said that it's up to Turkish authorities to decide on street names.

In November, Turkey renamed the street where the United Arab Emirates has its embassy after a long-dead Ottoman military commander following a disputed tweet.