The Latest: Couple says suspect told them he was sorry

Magaly Newcomb, right comforts her daughter Haley Newcomb, 14, a student at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School, at a makeshift memorial outside the
Daniel Bishop, 16, a student at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School, cries at a makeshift memorial outside the school, in Parkland, Fla., Sunday, Feb
Mourners leave the funeral service at Temple Beth El in Boca Raton, Fla., for Scott Beigel, a teacher at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School who was
People wander among the crosses on a mound in front of Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School, Sunday, Feb. 18, 2018, where 17 crosses honor the student
People walk among a makeshift memorial outside the Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School, where 17 students and faculty were killed in a mass shooting
Seryna Mamane, right, comforts Lauren Palen, a 2015 graduate of Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School, as they looks through the fence of the school in
People light candles at a makeshift memorial outside Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School, where 17 students and faculty were killed in Wednesday's ma
People visit a makeshift memorial outside Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School, where 17 students and faculty were killed in Wednesday's mass shooting
Nyla Hussain, 16, a student at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School, hangs signs on the fence of the school with her mother Heather Hussain, right, in
Mourners hug near a makeshift memorial created by community members outside of Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Fla., on Sunday, Feb.
Mourners bring flowers to a makeshift memorial created by community members outside of Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Fla., on Sund
Mourners brought flowers, candles and stuffed animals to a makeshift memorial created by community members outside of Marjory Stoneman Douglas High Sc
Stacey Sindon, 51, reacts as she mourns in front of Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Fla., on Sunday, Feb. 18, 2018. A gunman entered
Gene Hochman, 36, reacts as he mourns near a makeshift memorial created by the community members outside of Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Pa
Chris McCormick, far right, from First Priority of South Florida, carries boxes of tissues for grieving community members outside of Marjory Stoneman
Bryan and Amber Gruzenksy place flowers on crosses with their son Joshua, 14, outside the Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Fla., Sund
Diane Cappelli wipes her face as she mourns in front of Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Fla., on Sunday, Feb. 18, 2018. A gunman ent
Melody Barry wipes a tear from her face as she mourns in front of Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Fla., on Sunday, Feb. 18, 2018. A
Hadley Sorensen, 16, a student at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School, is comforted by her mother Stacy Sorensen outside the school in Parkland, Fla.
From left to right: Tatana Hobson 14, Annia Hobson 13, and Leilany Canate, 16, mourn in front of Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Fla
Volunteers help carry 17 crosses to be placed outside the Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Fla., Sunday, Feb. 18, 2018, where 17 peop
Isabella Vanderlaat, 15, and Gabriella Benzeken 15, both students of Scott Beigel, the 35 year-old geography teacher who was killed during the Marjor
Hadley Sorensen, 16, a student at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School, places flowers outside the school in Parkland, Fla., Sunday, Feb. 18, 2018, wh
Hadley Sorensen, 16, a student at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School, is comforted by her mother Stacy Sorensen at a makeshift memorial outside the
Samantha Ramirez, 12, holds a sign with other students and parents at an intersection near the Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Fla.,
Mourners leave the funeral for Scott Beigel in Boca Raton, Fla., Sunday, Feb. 18, 2018. Beigel was a teacher at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School i
A mourner leaves the funeral for Scott Beigel in Boca Raton, Fla., Sunday, Feb. 18, 2018. Beigel was a teacher at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School
Emma Gonzalez, a senior who survived Wednesday's shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School, talks with people at North Community Park in Parkla
Ann Newman, of Deerfield Beach, Fla., a retired Broward County teacher, places flowers at a makeshift memorial at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School
A Broward County Sheriff's Office deputy removes police tape from a makeshift memorial at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Fla., Sund
PARKLAND, Fla. (AP) — The Latest on the deadly Florida high school shooting (all times local):
7:50 a.m.
The couple who took in the Florida school shooting suspect after his mother died says he told them he was sorry after the shooting.
Speaking Monday on ABC's "Good Morning America," James and Kimberly Snead said they've only seen Nikolas Cruz once since the shooting that killed 17 when they briefly saw him at the police station.
Kimberly Snead says she yelled at him and "really wanted to strangle him more than anything." The couple says Cruz told them he was sorry.
The Sneads also said the person who's been shown to the world since the shootings isn't the person they knew when he lived with them. They said Cruz was very polite and followed all their rules.
Cruz is facing 17 counts of murder in the Wednesday afternoon shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland.
___
12:50 a.m.
Student survivors of the deadly Florida school shooting who hope to become the face of a revived gun control movement are on a potential collision course with President Donald Trump.
Several of the students have criticized the president, whose election was strongly supported by the National Rifle Association and who ran on a platform opposing gun control.
Trump spent the weekend in South Florida, only an hour's drive from Stoneman Douglas High School where 17 people were fatally shot last week. His only mentions of the massacre came in tweets Saturday contending the FBI was too focused on the Russia investigation to respond to warnings about the alleged shooter and mocking Democrats for failing to pass gun control.