Maldives president seeks extension of state of emergency

MALE, Maldives (AP) — The president of the Maldives has asked Parliament to extend a state of emergency by two weeks as political turmoil continues in the country.

The 85-member Parliament was expected to vote on the proposal later Monday, a day before the state of emergency expires.

President Yameen Abdul Gayoom declared the emergency after the Supreme Court ordered the release of his political opponents who were imprisoned after trials that were criticized for alleged violation of due process. They include Mohamed Nasheed, the country's first president elected in a free election, who is one of Yameen's main rivals.

Under the emergency law, Yameen had two Supreme Court judges arrested, accusing them of corruption.

Maldives became a multiparty democracy in 2008 after decades of autocratic rule.