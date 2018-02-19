Global Forecast as of 12:00 GMT Monday, February 19, 2018

City/Town, Country;Monday's Weather Condition;Monday's High Temp (F);Monday's Low Temp (F);Tuesday's Weather Condition;Tuesday's High Temp (F);Tuesday's Low Temp (F);Tuesday's Wind Direction;Tuesday's Wind Speed (MPH);Tuesday's Humidity (%);Tuesday's Chance of Precip. (%);Tuesday's UV Index

Abidjan, Ivory Coast;A t-storm in spots;89;79;A stray thunderstorm;89;79;WSW;10;82%;64%;11

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates;Sunny and cooler;82;65;Sunny and beautiful;79;64;NW;12;49%;0%;6

Aleppo, Syria;Mostly sunny;63;45;Cloudy;60;47;ENE;6;74%;44%;1

Algiers, Algeria;Mostly cloudy;56;45;Spotty showers;55;48;WSW;10;71%;83%;4

Amsterdam, Netherlands;More clouds than sun;41;31;Cloudy;42;28;NNE;9;76%;27%;1

Anchorage, United States;Partly sunny;28;19;Decreasing clouds;31;20;NE;2;74%;22%;1

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan;Clouds and sun;56;41;Rather cloudy;50;36;E;4;69%;63%;1

Astana, Kazakhstan;Clouds and sun, cold;13;-9;Turning cloudy;19;8;SE;7;86%;0%;2

Asuncion, Paraguay;Rain and a t-storm;84;67;A shower in the a.m.;92;68;ESE;6;66%;60%;11

Athens, Greece;Occasional rain;57;48;Showers and t-storms;56;49;NNE;5;77%;86%;1

Auckland, New Zealand;A shower or two;77;71;Showers;79;68;NW;13;75%;86%;8

Baghdad, Iraq;Clouds and sun;62;45;Becoming cloudy;66;49;NW;3;65%;15%;4

Banda Aceh, Indonesia;Some sun, a shower;99;74;Afternoon showers;94;74;ESE;7;64%;100%;9

Bangalore, India;Sunny;91;59;Partly sunny;88;60;E;7;34%;0%;9

Bangkok, Thailand;A t-storm in spots;89;79;Clouds and sun, nice;91;79;S;8;69%;74%;9

Barcelona, Spain;Partly sunny;55;47;Partial sunshine;59;44;NE;7;77%;44%;3

Beijing, China;Inc. clouds;43;28;Partly sunny, chilly;41;23;W;6;19%;0%;4

Belgrade, Serbia;A little p.m. rain;39;33;Rain, snow;40;34;ESE;15;68%;85%;1

Berlin, Germany;Mostly cloudy;41;29;Partly sunny;39;27;ENE;7;61%;13%;1

Bogota, Colombia;Showers around;66;48;A little p.m. rain;68;47;SE;5;67%;66%;7

Brasilia, Brazil;A shower or t-storm;82;66;A thunderstorm;82;66;W;5;70%;85%;8

Bratislava, Slovakia;Partly sunny, chilly;37;29;A bit of p.m. snow;35;31;N;7;77%;95%;1

Brussels, Belgium;Cloudy;41;35;Cloudy;42;29;NE;5;75%;26%;1

Bucharest, Romania;A thick cloud cover;37;28;A little snow;36;31;ENE;12;71%;80%;1

Budapest, Hungary;Clouds and sun;40;29;Chilly with snow;37;32;NE;7;77%;91%;1

Buenos Aires, Argentina;A t-storm in spots;85;73;A shower or t-storm;83;64;SE;9;76%;80%;6

Bujumbura, Burundi;Clouds and sun;87;63;A stray a.m. t-storm;84;66;WNW;5;50%;65%;3

Busan, South Korea;Clouds and sun;54;35;Partly sunny;55;33;NNW;6;39%;1%;4

Cairo, Egypt;Mostly cloudy;73;53;Sunshine, pleasant;75;55;NE;5;36%;4%;5

Cape Town, South Africa;Sunny and pleasant;77;62;Mostly sunny;75;63;SSE;18;72%;0%;10

Caracas, Venezuela;Partial sunshine;76;64;Partly sunny, nice;77;64;NE;4;66%;39%;10

Chennai, India;Mostly sunny;88;70;Mostly sunny, nice;89;71;E;7;64%;0%;9

Chicago, United States;Rain and a t-storm;56;54;Rain and a t-storm;61;30;NW;18;80%;91%;1

Colombo, Sri Lanka;Sunshine and nice;91;72;Clouds and sun;90;73;SE;8;51%;3%;7

Copenhagen, Denmark;A shower;37;30;Rain and snow shower;37;28;E;7;82%;77%;2

Dakar, Senegal;Sunny and pleasant;73;63;Mostly sunny;72;62;N;9;84%;1%;8

Dallas, United States;A t-storm in spots;73;67;Strong thunderstorms;71;45;S;16;78%;89%;1

Dar es Salaam, Tanzania;Clouds and sun;93;78;Mainly cloudy;93;77;ENE;8;74%;44%;8

Delhi, India;Clouding up;81;53;Hazy sunshine;82;56;WNW;6;48%;0%;5

Denver, United States;Snow;26;5;Cloudy and cold;19;6;ESE;7;74%;57%;1

Dhaka, Bangladesh;Partly sunny;84;62;Hazy sun;88;62;ENE;4;52%;3%;5

Dili, East Timor;A stray thunderstorm;88;74;A t-storm in spots;89;74;W;5;76%;66%;7

Dublin, Ireland;A shower or two;54;37;Partly sunny;49;33;NNW;13;79%;3%;2

Dushanbe, Tajikistan;Turning cloudy;64;49;Warm with rain;63;40;WSW;7;52%;91%;1

Gibraltar, Gibraltar;Clouds and sun;62;53;Mostly sunny;63;54;WNW;6;77%;4%;4

Hanoi, Vietnam;A shower in the a.m.;78;71;A passing shower;80;71;SE;10;76%;80%;3

Harare, Zimbabwe;A t-storm in spots;76;63;A stray t-shower;75;63;N;4;84%;72%;8

Havana, Cuba;Nice with sunshine;84;71;Mostly sunny;87;70;E;11;55%;5%;6

Helsinki, Finland;Clouds breaking;21;7;Cloudy and cold;17;5;NNE;6;83%;23%;1

Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam;More sun than clouds;93;73;Clouds and sun;93;74;SE;7;64%;23%;8

Hong Kong, China;Cloudy and mild;77;65;Cloudy and humid;76;64;E;6;80%;39%;4

Honolulu, United States;Mainly cloudy;81;67;A stray shower;82;68;NE;4;65%;55%;6

Hyderabad, India;Mostly sunny, nice;90;67;Clouds and sun, nice;89;65;SE;6;36%;13%;8

Islamabad, Pakistan;Clouds and sun, nice;78;50;Partly sunny;78;55;NW;6;45%;26%;3

Istanbul, Turkey;A thick cloud cover;47;43;Low clouds;49;43;ENE;11;78%;66%;1

Jakarta, Indonesia;A t-storm around;86;77;A stray p.m. t-storm;89;77;WSW;9;74%;63%;7

Jeddah, Saudi Arabia;Mostly sunny;82;68;Sunshine and nice;85;70;N;7;49%;2%;7

Johannesburg, South Africa;A t-storm in spots;80;62;Mostly cloudy, humid;79;61;E;5;73%;69%;7

Kabul, Afghanistan;Inc. clouds;56;37;A shower in the p.m.;53;34;NNW;5;50%;82%;2

Karachi, Pakistan;Decreasing clouds;87;64;Partly sunny, nice;89;64;WNW;6;54%;0%;6

Kathmandu, Nepal;Partly sunny, nice;68;45;Nice with some sun;72;46;SW;5;49%;17%;6

Khartoum, Sudan;Plenty of sun;95;66;Sunny and very warm;98;71;NNE;8;11%;0%;8

Kiev, Ukraine;Mostly cloudy;31;23;Partly sunny;31;15;ENE;5;75%;31%;1

Kingston, Jamaica;Partly sunny;87;75;Mostly sunny;89;75;NE;12;52%;50%;8

Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of the Congo;A t-storm in spots;85;72;Some brightening;85;73;SW;6;74%;44%;5

Kolkata, India;Nice with sunshine;90;65;Hazy sunshine;90;66;SW;5;49%;4%;6

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia;A t-storm in spots;93;75;Clouds and sun;94;74;N;5;63%;33%;9

La Paz, Bolivia;A t-storm in spots;61;34;A t-storm in spots;59;39;ENE;6;50%;56%;14

Lagos, Nigeria;A t-storm in spots;92;79;A stray thunderstorm;85;79;SSW;6;79%;66%;6

Lima, Peru;Clouds and sun;78;70;Clouds and sun;78;69;S;8;73%;29%;13

Lisbon, Portugal;Partly sunny;64;47;Mostly sunny;65;47;N;7;63%;2%;4

London, United Kingdom;A thick cloud cover;50;46;A little p.m. rain;48;36;NE;15;80%;81%;1

Los Angeles, United States;Clearing and cooler;58;39;Sunny, but cool;60;43;E;5;33%;1%;4

Luanda, Angola;A t-storm in spots;84;76;A stray a.m. t-storm;83;76;SSW;5;82%;56%;10

Madrid, Spain;Clouds and sunshine;58;42;Partly sunny;58;39;NNE;8;52%;15%;4

Male, Maldives;Sunshine, pleasant;87;80;Mostly cloudy;88;80;ENE;10;64%;44%;7

Manaus, Brazil;Clouds and sun;87;76;A t-storm in spots;87;76;SE;7;68%;77%;11

Manila, Philippines;Mostly sunny;92;74;More clouds than sun;90;76;E;7;61%;12%;5

Melbourne, Australia;Partly sunny, breezy;78;58;Sunny and pleasant;81;57;ESE;8;49%;0%;9

Mexico City, Mexico;Clouds and sun, nice;74;51;Nice with some sun;74;50;S;5;36%;14%;5

Miami, United States;Partly sunny, breezy;82;75;Sunshine and breezy;83;75;E;15;64%;35%;5

Minsk, Belarus;Snow showers;27;9;Low clouds and cold;26;17;SW;3;89%;66%;1

Mogadishu, Somalia;Clouds and sun, nice;86;78;Clouds and sun, nice;87;78;E;10;67%;42%;11

Montevideo, Uruguay;A t-storm in spots;84;70;A t-storm in spots;78;67;SSE;10;72%;73%;2

Montreal, Canada;Rain and drizzle;40;35;Rain and drizzle;42;39;E;3;85%;89%;1

Moscow, Russia;Snow;29;18;Cloudy;23;6;WNW;7;72%;34%;1

Mumbai, India;More sun than clouds;93;76;Hazy sunshine;92;77;NNW;8;41%;0%;7

Nairobi, Kenya;Clouds and sun;88;60;More clouds than sun;83;60;NNE;11;54%;34%;12

New York, United States;A little p.m. rain;49;47;Fog in the morning;67;58;SW;7;66%;14%;3

Nicosia, Cyprus;Partly sunny, nice;66;49;A shower in the p.m.;63;48;SSE;5;70%;78%;2

Novosibirsk, Russia;Afternoon heavy snow;12;8;Cloudy;16;7;S;9;87%;44%;1

Osaka-shi, Japan;Cloudy and chilly;48;32;Mostly sunny;52;35;NNE;5;57%;3%;4

Oslo, Norway;Snow showers;33;18;Mostly cloudy;26;18;WNW;3;68%;69%;1

Ottawa, Canada;Rain and drizzle;43;33;Rain and drizzle;47;45;SSW;8;94%;90%;1

Pago Pago, American Samoa;High clouds;85;76;An afternoon shower;85;78;E;7;74%;61%;12

Panama City, Panama;Partly sunny;90;72;Partly sunny;90;72;NW;8;62%;12%;10

Paramaribo, Suriname;Rain and drizzle;83;73;Brief p.m. showers;81;74;NNE;8;82%;90%;3

Paris, France;A little rain;45;41;A little rain;44;31;NE;5;93%;82%;1

Perth, Australia;Windy this afternoon;82;62;Sunny and pleasant;81;60;ESE;11;45%;1%;10

Phnom Penh, Cambodia;Partly sunny;94;73;Periods of sun;93;74;S;4;55%;22%;8

Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea;Sun and some clouds;91;74;Showers around;89;73;NNE;11;76%;76%;8

Port-au-prince, Haiti;Mostly sunny;93;68;Mostly sunny;94;68;NE;6;38%;3%;7

Prague, Czech Republic;Sunny intervals;37;25;Cloudy and chilly;36;23;NNE;4;55%;33%;1

Pyongyang, North Korea;Inc. clouds;46;16;Sunny and colder;37;12;NW;8;34%;0%;4

Quito, Ecuador;Cloudy, downpours;65;56;Showers;69;55;NE;10;62%;93%;10

Rabat, Morocco;Decreasing clouds;65;46;Mostly sunny;64;46;ESE;5;76%;6%;4

Recife, Brazil;Showers this morning;86;76;A morning shower;86;76;ENE;7;72%;75%;11

Reykjavik, Iceland;Rain and drizzle;43;34;Afternoon flurries;36;31;SSW;16;62%;95%;1

Riga, Latvia;A snow shower;29;14;Cloudy and cold;24;12;NE;1;83%;31%;0

Rio de Janeiro, Brazil;A p.m. t-storm;90;77;A p.m. t-storm;93;79;N;4;67%;69%;5

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia;Mostly sunny, nice;72;53;Clouds and sun;76;57;ESE;5;24%;2%;6

Rome, Italy;Spotty showers;56;38;Spotty showers;51;37;NE;5;74%;70%;1

Saint Petersburg, Russia;Low clouds;27;13;Areas of low clouds;19;7;NW;7;69%;16%;1

San Francisco, United States;Partly sunny, breezy;53;38;Plenty of sun;51;41;NW;7;54%;15%;4

San Jose, Costa Rica;Partial sunshine;82;60;Partly sunny;82;63;ENE;12;55%;4%;10

San Juan, Puerto Rico;Some sun, a shower;82;76;A shower in places;82;75;ENE;18;65%;79%;7

San Salvador, El Salvador;Partly sunny;78;64;Partly sunny;78;65;ESE;6;62%;38%;9

Sana'a, Yemen;Mostly sunny;80;48;Partly sunny, nice;77;50;ESE;5;36%;27%;9

Santiago, Chile;Mostly sunny;82;56;Mostly sunny, nice;84;59;SW;4;49%;25%;10

Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic;Mostly sunny;81;70;Mostly sunny;81;69;N;10;71%;36%;7

Sao Paulo, Brazil;Partly sunny;64;41;Mostly sunny;66;38;NE;4;58%;6%;4

Seattle, United States;Cold with sunshine;39;27;Cold with some sun;40;27;N;5;45%;30%;2

Seoul, South Korea;Clouds and sun;45;25;Partly sunny;44;23;NW;5;39%;1%;4

Shanghai, China;Rain and drizzle;48;43;Rain and drizzle;48;41;NE;11;77%;98%;1

Singapore, Singapore;A t-storm in spots;91;77;Partly sunny;90;78;NE;11;66%;27%;11

Sofia, Bulgaria;Rain/snow showers;41;34;Spotty showers;41;35;SE;12;78%;84%;1

St. John's, Antigua and Barbuda;Some sun, a shower;83;73;A shower or two;82;73;ENE;17;66%;81%;8

Stockholm, Sweden;A snow shower;29;20;A snow squall;27;11;N;4;71%;80%;0

Sydney, Australia;Partly sunny;80;67;Cooler with a shower;71;67;SSE;18;60%;55%;4

Taipei City, Taiwan;Mostly sunny, warm;83;63;Not as warm;77;62;N;8;71%;59%;2

Tallinn, Estonia;Cloudy and cold;23;17;Cloudy and cold;21;12;E;5;68%;23%;0

Tashkent, Uzbekistan;Inc. clouds;52;39;Mostly cloudy;55;35;S;8;59%;72%;1

Tbilisi, Georgia;Decreasing clouds;47;34;Mostly cloudy;44;36;E;4;79%;44%;1

Tehran, Iran;Becoming cloudy;58;42;Plenty of sunshine;57;43;NE;5;35%;2%;4

Tel Aviv, Israel;Clouds and sunshine;69;51;Mostly cloudy;68;51;NNE;4;62%;4%;3

Tirana, Albania;Rain and drizzle;58;48;Periods of rain;57;45;E;6;62%;87%;1

Tokyo, Japan;Partly sunny;46;38;Partly sunny;52;38;N;8;53%;29%;4

Toronto, Canada;Rain beginning;41;40;Rain;53;49;SW;19;92%;99%;1

Tripoli, Libya;A shower;57;48;Spotty showers;64;51;SW;1;68%;85%;3

Tunis, Tunisia;Partly sunny;61;47;A shower in the a.m.;58;47;WSW;9;68%;93%;4

Ulan Bator, Mongolia;Mostly sunny, cold;5;-19;Mostly sunny, cold;9;-19;NNW;4;77%;44%;3

Vancouver, Canada;Sunshine, but cold;36;21;Clouds and sun, cold;37;22;NNE;4;44%;7%;1

Vienna, Austria;Partly sunny;40;29;A bit of p.m. snow;36;29;N;4;68%;94%;1

Vientiane, Laos;Increasing clouds;91;72;Partly sunny, hotter;96;73;SSW;5;47%;23%;8

Vilnius, Lithuania;A little snow;32;21;Cloudy;30;20;NNW;5;71%;66%;1

Warsaw, Poland;Inc. clouds;37;24;Partly sunny;35;22;E;8;67%;7%;2

Wellington, New Zealand;Clouding up;72;62;Tropical rainstorm;71;62;SE;23;89%;95%;1

Yangon, Myanmar;Sunny and very warm;98;64;Sunny and very warm;96;67;WSW;5;32%;0%;8

Yerevan, Armenia;Cloudy and mild;49;28;Clouds and sun, mild;48;32;E;3;59%;37%;4

