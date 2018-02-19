Global Forecast as of 12:00 GMT Monday, February 19, 2018

City/Town, Country;Monday's Weather Condition;Monday's High Temp (C);Monday's Low Temp (C);Tuesday's Weather Condition;Tuesday's High Temp (C);Tuesday's Low Temp (C);Tuesday's Wind Direction;Tuesday's Wind Speed (KPH);Tuesday's Humidity (%);Tuesday's Chance of Precip. (%);Tuesday's UV Index

Abidjan, Ivory Coast;A t-storm in spots;32;26;A stray thunderstorm;32;26;WSW;17;82%;64%;11

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates;Sunny and cooler;28;18;Sunny and beautiful;26;18;NW;19;49%;0%;6

Aleppo, Syria;Mostly sunny;17;7;Cloudy;16;9;ENE;10;74%;44%;1

Algiers, Algeria;Mostly cloudy;13;7;Spotty showers;13;9;WSW;16;71%;83%;4

Amsterdam, Netherlands;More clouds than sun;5;-1;Cloudy;6;-2;NNE;14;76%;27%;1

Anchorage, United States;Partly sunny;-2;-7;Decreasing clouds;0;-6;NE;3;74%;22%;1

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan;Clouds and sun;13;5;Rather cloudy;10;2;E;6;69%;63%;1

Astana, Kazakhstan;Clouds and sun, cold;-10;-23;Turning cloudy;-7;-13;SE;11;86%;0%;2

Asuncion, Paraguay;Rain and a t-storm;29;20;A shower in the a.m.;33;20;ESE;10;66%;60%;11

Athens, Greece;Occasional rain;14;9;Showers and t-storms;14;9;NNE;8;77%;86%;1

Auckland, New Zealand;A shower or two;25;21;Showers;26;20;NW;22;75%;86%;8

Baghdad, Iraq;Clouds and sun;17;7;Becoming cloudy;19;10;NW;4;65%;15%;4

Banda Aceh, Indonesia;Some sun, a shower;37;23;Afternoon showers;35;24;ESE;11;64%;100%;9

Bangalore, India;Sunny;33;15;Partly sunny;31;16;E;11;34%;0%;9

Bangkok, Thailand;A t-storm in spots;32;26;Clouds and sun, nice;33;26;S;12;69%;74%;9

Barcelona, Spain;Partly sunny;13;8;Partial sunshine;15;7;NE;11;77%;44%;3

Beijing, China;Inc. clouds;6;-2;Partly sunny, chilly;5;-5;W;10;19%;0%;4

Belgrade, Serbia;A little p.m. rain;4;1;Rain, snow;5;1;ESE;23;68%;85%;1

Berlin, Germany;Mostly cloudy;5;-2;Partly sunny;4;-3;ENE;12;61%;13%;1

Bogota, Colombia;Showers around;19;9;A little p.m. rain;20;9;SE;9;67%;66%;7

Brasilia, Brazil;A shower or t-storm;28;19;A thunderstorm;28;19;W;9;70%;85%;8

Bratislava, Slovakia;Partly sunny, chilly;3;-2;A bit of p.m. snow;2;-1;N;12;77%;95%;1

Brussels, Belgium;Cloudy;5;2;Cloudy;5;-2;NE;8;75%;26%;1

Bucharest, Romania;A thick cloud cover;3;-2;A little snow;2;-1;ENE;19;71%;80%;1

Budapest, Hungary;Clouds and sun;4;-1;Chilly with snow;3;0;NE;12;77%;91%;1

Buenos Aires, Argentina;A t-storm in spots;30;23;A shower or t-storm;28;18;SE;14;76%;80%;6

Bujumbura, Burundi;Clouds and sun;31;17;A stray a.m. t-storm;29;19;WNW;8;50%;65%;3

Busan, South Korea;Clouds and sun;12;2;Partly sunny;13;1;NNW;10;39%;1%;4

Cairo, Egypt;Mostly cloudy;23;12;Sunshine, pleasant;24;13;NE;8;36%;4%;5

Cape Town, South Africa;Sunny and pleasant;25;17;Mostly sunny;24;17;SSE;28;72%;0%;10

Caracas, Venezuela;Partial sunshine;24;18;Partly sunny, nice;25;18;NE;7;66%;39%;10

Chennai, India;Mostly sunny;31;21;Mostly sunny, nice;31;22;E;11;64%;0%;9

Chicago, United States;Rain and a t-storm;13;12;Rain and a t-storm;16;-1;NW;29;80%;91%;1

Colombo, Sri Lanka;Sunshine and nice;33;22;Clouds and sun;32;23;SE;13;51%;3%;7

Copenhagen, Denmark;A shower;3;-1;Rain and snow shower;3;-2;E;11;82%;77%;2

Dakar, Senegal;Sunny and pleasant;23;17;Mostly sunny;22;17;N;14;84%;1%;8

Dallas, United States;A t-storm in spots;23;19;Strong thunderstorms;22;7;S;26;78%;89%;1

Dar es Salaam, Tanzania;Clouds and sun;34;25;Mainly cloudy;34;25;ENE;14;74%;44%;8

Delhi, India;Clouding up;27;12;Hazy sunshine;28;13;WNW;10;48%;0%;5

Denver, United States;Snow;-3;-15;Cloudy and cold;-7;-14;ESE;12;74%;57%;1

Dhaka, Bangladesh;Partly sunny;29;17;Hazy sun;31;17;ENE;7;52%;3%;5

Dili, East Timor;A stray thunderstorm;31;23;A t-storm in spots;32;23;W;9;76%;66%;7

Dublin, Ireland;A shower or two;12;3;Partly sunny;9;0;NNW;21;79%;3%;2

Dushanbe, Tajikistan;Turning cloudy;18;9;Warm with rain;17;4;WSW;11;52%;91%;1

Gibraltar, Gibraltar;Clouds and sun;17;12;Mostly sunny;17;12;WNW;10;77%;4%;4

Hanoi, Vietnam;A shower in the a.m.;26;22;A passing shower;27;22;SE;16;76%;80%;3

Harare, Zimbabwe;A t-storm in spots;24;17;A stray t-shower;24;17;N;7;84%;72%;8

Havana, Cuba;Nice with sunshine;29;21;Mostly sunny;30;21;E;18;55%;5%;6

Helsinki, Finland;Clouds breaking;-6;-14;Cloudy and cold;-8;-15;NNE;10;83%;23%;1

Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam;More sun than clouds;34;23;Clouds and sun;34;23;SE;12;64%;23%;8

Hong Kong, China;Cloudy and mild;25;18;Cloudy and humid;24;18;E;10;80%;39%;4

Honolulu, United States;Mainly cloudy;27;19;A stray shower;28;20;NE;6;65%;55%;6

Hyderabad, India;Mostly sunny, nice;32;19;Clouds and sun, nice;32;18;SE;9;36%;13%;8

Islamabad, Pakistan;Clouds and sun, nice;25;10;Partly sunny;26;13;NW;10;45%;26%;3

Istanbul, Turkey;A thick cloud cover;8;6;Low clouds;9;6;ENE;17;78%;66%;1

Jakarta, Indonesia;A t-storm around;30;25;A stray p.m. t-storm;32;25;WSW;14;74%;63%;7

Jeddah, Saudi Arabia;Mostly sunny;28;20;Sunshine and nice;29;21;N;12;49%;2%;7

Johannesburg, South Africa;A t-storm in spots;27;16;Mostly cloudy, humid;26;16;E;8;73%;69%;7

Kabul, Afghanistan;Inc. clouds;14;3;A shower in the p.m.;12;1;NNW;7;50%;82%;2

Karachi, Pakistan;Decreasing clouds;31;18;Partly sunny, nice;31;18;WNW;10;54%;0%;6

Kathmandu, Nepal;Partly sunny, nice;20;7;Nice with some sun;22;8;SW;8;49%;17%;6

Khartoum, Sudan;Plenty of sun;35;19;Sunny and very warm;37;21;NNE;12;11%;0%;8

Kiev, Ukraine;Mostly cloudy;0;-5;Partly sunny;0;-9;ENE;8;75%;31%;1

Kingston, Jamaica;Partly sunny;31;24;Mostly sunny;32;24;NE;19;52%;50%;8

Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of the Congo;A t-storm in spots;30;22;Some brightening;30;23;SW;10;74%;44%;5

Kolkata, India;Nice with sunshine;32;18;Hazy sunshine;32;19;SW;8;49%;4%;6

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia;A t-storm in spots;34;24;Clouds and sun;35;23;N;7;63%;33%;9

La Paz, Bolivia;A t-storm in spots;16;1;A t-storm in spots;15;4;ENE;10;50%;56%;14

Lagos, Nigeria;A t-storm in spots;33;26;A stray thunderstorm;30;26;SSW;10;79%;66%;6

Lima, Peru;Clouds and sun;25;21;Clouds and sun;26;21;S;12;73%;29%;13

Lisbon, Portugal;Partly sunny;18;8;Mostly sunny;18;8;N;11;63%;2%;4

London, United Kingdom;A thick cloud cover;10;8;A little p.m. rain;9;2;NE;23;80%;81%;1

Los Angeles, United States;Clearing and cooler;15;4;Sunny, but cool;15;6;E;8;33%;1%;4

Luanda, Angola;A t-storm in spots;29;25;A stray a.m. t-storm;28;24;SSW;8;82%;56%;10

Madrid, Spain;Clouds and sunshine;14;5;Partly sunny;14;4;NNE;12;52%;15%;4

Male, Maldives;Sunshine, pleasant;31;27;Mostly cloudy;31;27;ENE;16;64%;44%;7

Manaus, Brazil;Clouds and sun;30;24;A t-storm in spots;31;24;SE;12;68%;77%;11

Manila, Philippines;Mostly sunny;33;24;More clouds than sun;32;24;E;11;61%;12%;5

Melbourne, Australia;Partly sunny, breezy;25;14;Sunny and pleasant;27;14;ESE;12;49%;0%;9

Mexico City, Mexico;Clouds and sun, nice;23;11;Nice with some sun;23;10;S;8;36%;14%;5

Miami, United States;Partly sunny, breezy;28;24;Sunshine and breezy;28;24;E;24;64%;35%;5

Minsk, Belarus;Snow showers;-3;-13;Low clouds and cold;-3;-8;SW;5;89%;66%;1

Mogadishu, Somalia;Clouds and sun, nice;30;25;Clouds and sun, nice;30;26;E;16;67%;42%;11

Montevideo, Uruguay;A t-storm in spots;29;21;A t-storm in spots;25;20;SSE;17;72%;73%;2

Montreal, Canada;Rain and drizzle;4;2;Rain and drizzle;6;4;E;5;85%;89%;1

Moscow, Russia;Snow;-2;-8;Cloudy;-5;-14;WNW;11;72%;34%;1

Mumbai, India;More sun than clouds;34;24;Hazy sunshine;33;25;NNW;13;41%;0%;7

Nairobi, Kenya;Clouds and sun;31;15;More clouds than sun;28;15;NNE;18;54%;34%;12

New York, United States;A little p.m. rain;10;8;Fog in the morning;20;14;SW;10;66%;14%;3

Nicosia, Cyprus;Partly sunny, nice;19;9;A shower in the p.m.;17;9;SSE;7;70%;78%;2

Novosibirsk, Russia;Afternoon heavy snow;-11;-14;Cloudy;-9;-14;S;14;87%;44%;1

Osaka-shi, Japan;Cloudy and chilly;9;0;Mostly sunny;11;1;NNE;8;57%;3%;4

Oslo, Norway;Snow showers;1;-8;Mostly cloudy;-3;-8;WNW;5;68%;69%;1

Ottawa, Canada;Rain and drizzle;6;1;Rain and drizzle;9;7;SSW;13;94%;90%;1

Pago Pago, American Samoa;High clouds;29;24;An afternoon shower;29;25;E;11;74%;61%;12

Panama City, Panama;Partly sunny;32;22;Partly sunny;32;22;NW;13;62%;12%;10

Paramaribo, Suriname;Rain and drizzle;28;23;Brief p.m. showers;27;23;NNE;13;82%;90%;3

Paris, France;A little rain;7;5;A little rain;7;-1;NE;8;93%;82%;1

Perth, Australia;Windy this afternoon;28;17;Sunny and pleasant;27;16;ESE;18;45%;1%;10

Phnom Penh, Cambodia;Partly sunny;34;23;Periods of sun;34;24;S;7;55%;22%;8

Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea;Sun and some clouds;33;23;Showers around;32;23;NNE;17;76%;76%;8

Port-au-prince, Haiti;Mostly sunny;34;20;Mostly sunny;34;20;NE;9;38%;3%;7

Prague, Czech Republic;Sunny intervals;3;-4;Cloudy and chilly;2;-5;NNE;7;55%;33%;1

Pyongyang, North Korea;Inc. clouds;8;-9;Sunny and colder;3;-11;NW;13;34%;0%;4

Quito, Ecuador;Cloudy, downpours;18;13;Showers;21;13;NE;15;62%;93%;10

Rabat, Morocco;Decreasing clouds;18;8;Mostly sunny;18;8;ESE;8;76%;6%;4

Recife, Brazil;Showers this morning;30;24;A morning shower;30;24;ENE;11;72%;75%;11

Reykjavik, Iceland;Rain and drizzle;6;1;Afternoon flurries;2;-1;SSW;26;62%;95%;1

Riga, Latvia;A snow shower;-2;-10;Cloudy and cold;-5;-11;NE;2;83%;31%;0

Rio de Janeiro, Brazil;A p.m. t-storm;32;25;A p.m. t-storm;34;26;N;7;67%;69%;5

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia;Mostly sunny, nice;22;12;Clouds and sun;24;14;ESE;9;24%;2%;6

Rome, Italy;Spotty showers;13;3;Spotty showers;11;3;NE;7;74%;70%;1

Saint Petersburg, Russia;Low clouds;-3;-11;Areas of low clouds;-7;-14;NW;12;69%;16%;1

San Francisco, United States;Partly sunny, breezy;12;3;Plenty of sun;11;5;NW;12;54%;15%;4

San Jose, Costa Rica;Partial sunshine;28;16;Partly sunny;28;17;ENE;20;55%;4%;10

San Juan, Puerto Rico;Some sun, a shower;28;24;A shower in places;28;24;ENE;29;65%;79%;7

San Salvador, El Salvador;Partly sunny;25;18;Partly sunny;25;18;ESE;9;62%;38%;9

Sana'a, Yemen;Mostly sunny;27;9;Partly sunny, nice;25;10;ESE;8;36%;27%;9

Santiago, Chile;Mostly sunny;28;13;Mostly sunny, nice;29;15;SW;7;49%;25%;10

Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic;Mostly sunny;27;21;Mostly sunny;27;20;N;17;71%;36%;7

Sao Paulo, Brazil;Partly sunny;18;5;Mostly sunny;19;3;NE;7;58%;6%;4

Seattle, United States;Cold with sunshine;4;-3;Cold with some sun;5;-3;N;8;45%;30%;2

Seoul, South Korea;Clouds and sun;7;-4;Partly sunny;7;-5;NW;8;39%;1%;4

Shanghai, China;Rain and drizzle;9;6;Rain and drizzle;9;5;NE;17;77%;98%;1

Singapore, Singapore;A t-storm in spots;33;25;Partly sunny;32;25;NE;18;66%;27%;11

Sofia, Bulgaria;Rain/snow showers;5;1;Spotty showers;5;2;SE;20;78%;84%;1

St. John's, Antigua and Barbuda;Some sun, a shower;28;23;A shower or two;28;23;ENE;27;66%;81%;8

Stockholm, Sweden;A snow shower;-2;-7;A snow squall;-3;-12;N;7;71%;80%;0

Sydney, Australia;Partly sunny;26;20;Cooler with a shower;22;20;SSE;28;60%;55%;4

Taipei City, Taiwan;Mostly sunny, warm;29;17;Not as warm;25;16;N;13;71%;59%;2

Tallinn, Estonia;Cloudy and cold;-5;-8;Cloudy and cold;-6;-11;E;8;68%;23%;0

Tashkent, Uzbekistan;Inc. clouds;11;4;Mostly cloudy;13;2;S;12;59%;72%;1

Tbilisi, Georgia;Decreasing clouds;8;1;Mostly cloudy;7;2;E;7;79%;44%;1

Tehran, Iran;Becoming cloudy;14;5;Plenty of sunshine;14;6;NE;9;35%;2%;4

Tel Aviv, Israel;Clouds and sunshine;21;11;Mostly cloudy;20;11;NNE;7;62%;4%;3

Tirana, Albania;Rain and drizzle;15;9;Periods of rain;14;7;E;10;62%;87%;1

Tokyo, Japan;Partly sunny;8;3;Partly sunny;11;3;N;12;53%;29%;4

Toronto, Canada;Rain beginning;5;4;Rain;12;10;SW;30;92%;99%;1

Tripoli, Libya;A shower;14;9;Spotty showers;18;11;SW;2;68%;85%;3

Tunis, Tunisia;Partly sunny;16;8;A shower in the a.m.;15;8;WSW;15;68%;93%;4

Ulan Bator, Mongolia;Mostly sunny, cold;-15;-29;Mostly sunny, cold;-13;-28;NNW;7;77%;44%;3

Vancouver, Canada;Sunshine, but cold;2;-6;Clouds and sun, cold;3;-6;NNE;6;44%;7%;1

Vienna, Austria;Partly sunny;4;-2;A bit of p.m. snow;2;-2;N;7;68%;94%;1

Vientiane, Laos;Increasing clouds;33;22;Partly sunny, hotter;35;23;SSW;8;47%;23%;8

Vilnius, Lithuania;A little snow;0;-6;Cloudy;-1;-7;NNW;7;71%;66%;1

Warsaw, Poland;Inc. clouds;3;-5;Partly sunny;2;-6;E;14;67%;7%;2

Wellington, New Zealand;Clouding up;22;17;Tropical rainstorm;22;17;SE;37;89%;95%;1

Yangon, Myanmar;Sunny and very warm;37;18;Sunny and very warm;36;19;WSW;8;32%;0%;8

Yerevan, Armenia;Cloudy and mild;9;-2;Clouds and sun, mild;9;0;E;4;59%;37%;4

