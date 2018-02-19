Only On AP: Puck, player tracking being tested at Olympics

GANGNEUNG, South Korea (AP) — Puck and player tracking is being tested in the Olympic men's and women's hockey tournaments in what could be the next step in the technology making it to the NHL.

Omega Timing and the International Olympic Committee struck a deal to do real-time tracking for hockey and ski jumping. Microchips in jerseys communicate with antennas, cameras on the roof track the movement of the puck and referee whistles are digitally connected to the clock so it stops when blown.

International Ice Hockey Federation and Omega officials say they've been in touch with the NHL about the testing. The NHL underwent similar tests at 2015 All-Star Weekend and the 2016 World Cup of Hockey, though the technology isn't advanced enough yet to implement.

It's a touchy subject because some players are concerned the data will be used against them in coaching decisions and contract negotiations.