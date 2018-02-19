AP PHOTOS: Shadows and light at the Pyeongchang Olympics

PYEONGCHANG, South Korea (AP) — At the Pyeongchang Olympics, most days are very cold and very bright. As the sun moves through the sky, shadows contract and lengthen. Athletes are silhouetted as they trudge to starting lines and soar through the air.

Here, Associated Press photographers at the Pyeongchang Olympics focus on shadows and light.

