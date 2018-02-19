AP PHOTOS: Highlights of Day 10 at the Pyeongchang Olympics

Cassie Sharpe, of Canada, jumps during the women's halfpipe qualifying at Phoenix Snow Park at the 2018 Winter Olympics in Pyeongchang, South Korea, M
Gigi Marvin (19), of the United States, celebrates with her teammates after scoring a goal against Finland during the first period of the semifinal ro
United States' Lindsey Vonn pulls a face after completing women's downhill training at the 2018 Winter Olympics in Jeongseon, South Korea, Monday, Feb
Penny Coomes and Nicholas Buckland of Britain perform during the ice dance, short dance figure skating in the Gangneung Ice Arena at the 2018 Winter O
Annalisa Drew, of the United States, runs the course during the women's halfpipe qualifying at Phoenix Snow Park at the 2018 Winter Olympics in Pyeong
In this multiple exposure image Laurie Blouin, of Canada, jumps during qualification for the women's Big Air snowboard competition at the 2018 Winter
Alexandra Nazarova and Maxim Nikitin of Ukraine perform during the ice dance, short dance figure skating in the Gangneung Ice Arena at the 2018 Winter
Anna Cappellini and Luca Lanotte of Italy perform during the ice dance, short dance figure skating in the Gangneung Ice Arena at the 2018 Winter Olymp
Natalia Kaliszek and Maksym Spodyriev of Poland perform during the ice dance, short dance figure skating in the Gangneung Ice Arena at the 2018 Winter
Driver Jamie Greubel Poser and Aja Evans of the United States arrive at the finish area during a training run for the women's bobsled competition at t
PYEONGCHANG, South Korea (AP) — Canadian ice dancers Tessa Virtue and Scott Moir floated across the ice in perfect harmony to break their own record for a short program. American Lindsey Vonn was third-fastest on the second day of Olympic downhill training. And the U.S. women's hockey team made it back to the Olympic gold medal game after routing Finland 5-0 in the semifinal.
Here are some highlights of Day 10 from Associated Press photographers.