AP PHOTOS: Highlights of Day 10 at the Pyeongchang Olympics

PYEONGCHANG, South Korea (AP) — Canadian ice dancers Tessa Virtue and Scott Moir floated across the ice in perfect harmony to break their own record for a short program. American Lindsey Vonn was third-fastest on the second day of Olympic downhill training. And the U.S. women's hockey team made it back to the Olympic gold medal game after routing Finland 5-0 in the semifinal.

Here are some highlights of Day 10 from Associated Press photographers.