Taiwan artist John Yuyi to open New York solo show

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – Taiwanese artist John Yuyi (江宥儀), famous for her temporary tattoo collaborations with Gucci and with the New York Times, will open her first solo show in New York this week.

John, 26, has been noted for sticking name brand logos and Internet symbols on parts of her body as easily removable tattoos.

Last year, Italian fashion brand Gucci invited her to design a “meme” campaign consisting of images of snakes and watches drawn in the company’s colors of red and green.

She also contributed the images for a special New York Times report about the social media titled “Welcome to the Post-Text Future.”

“Using iconography of mass culture by projecting images onto the human body, Yuyi has managed to create a playful and unexpected aesthetic that has become widely recognized,” fashion site Hypebae wrote.

John – her somewhat confusing spelling of a Chinese surname usually written as Chiang – will have her most iconic pieces exhibited to the public in the afternoons of February 22-25 at The Art Vacancy in New York City.