Alab Pilipinas eliminates Taiwan's Formosa Dreamers in ABL Playoffs

SINGAPORE(Taiwan News)- San Miguel Alab Pilipinas took their 8th straight victory back at home as they scored a 117-93 win over Taiwan's Formosa Dreamers at the Santo Rosa Arena in Laguna last night(Feb 18).

Formosa Dreamers' World import players Ronnie Aguilar, Cameron Forte and the rest of the Dreamers gallantly fought tight throughout the game. However, they could not secure their second win away from home.

In the first quarter, the Dreamers could keep the scores close with their tight defense. But in the second quarter, mistakes by the Dreamers caused many turnovers, widening the deficit even further.

The Dreamers bounced back at the second half of the game, cutting the deficit to 7 points. But the Alab Pilipinas scored straight points in the fourth quarter to bring back the advantage, leading 26 points and cruised to their 8th straight win.

Alab Pilipinas' World Import Justin Brownlee finished the game with 27 points while Renaldo Balkman had 21 points, 14 rebounds, and 5 blocks.

On the other hand, Dreamers' World Import Cameron Forte scored 29 points and 21 rebounds while Ronnie Aguilar scattered 20 points and 11 rebounds. Three-point shooting guard Wu Sung-wei led the game for the Dreamers’ locals with 18 points on 6 of 8 shooting from the three-point range.

The Alab Pilipinas eliminates the Dreamers from the playoffs as they receive their 14th loss last night, leaving them last in the Asean Basketball League standings.

The Dreamers will be playing against the Hong Kong Eastern Basketball Team and Westport Malaysia Dragons back at home, Changhua Stadium on Feb 24 and Feb 25.