Photo of the day: beautiful sunset at Taipei's Dadaocheng Wharf

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Apart from rows of buildings that can be dated back to three centuries ago with businesses of dried goods and Chinese herbal treatments that have been operated for many generations, Dadaocheng, as one of the earliest developed districts in Taipei City, has something else to offer: a spectacular sunset view at the nearby wharf.

The district of Dadaocheng (now Datong District) began prospering as Bangka (now Wanhua District) gradually came to a decline due to sediment accumulation around its shipping port in the mid-19th century. In the end, Dadaocheng replaced Bangka to become one of the most important port areas in northern Taiwan.

Since the port has been transformed by the city government into Dadaocheng Wharf, people can now take a ferry from the wharf, cruising along the Tamsui River to the pier where the famous Tamsui Old Street is located nearby.

When the weather permits, people strolling down the wharf can enjoy the stunning sunset gradually hiding behind the bridges and towers in New Taipei City, with their shivering reflections placed on the river surface dyed with graded colors of orange, yellow, and dark green because of the sun.

Apart from the sunset, the wharf, now sided by a park and a bike path stretching along the river, is where various activities take place, including food trucks serving different kinds of snacks and drinks, street performers alternating music shows, and families or friends riding bikes to and fro.

Stock photo of the view from Dadaocheng Wharf from Central News Agency

Street lights begin to replace the sunlight, the view from Dadaocheng Wharf (Taiwan News)