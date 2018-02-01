Taiwan pop superstar Jolin Tsai in hospital

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – Pop superstar Jolin Tsai (蔡依林) was forced to cancel a trip to Milan Fashion Week as she had to stay in hospital due to a case of acute gastroenteritis, the Apple Daily reported Monday.

The singer contracted a virus during the Lunar New Year holiday and would have to remain in hospital for at least seven days, the report said.

Tsai, 37, visited China over the holiday to perform three songs on a show for Zhejiang Television. On Monday, she was due to have flown to Italy to attend the February 21-27 fashion event, but on Sunday she was diagnosed with the virus, according to the Apple Daily.

Her manager told the paper that the virus had expanded close to her eyes and ears, and that the doctor had ordered her to stay in hospital with immediate effect. Her relatives were allowed to take care of her, and the star had apologized to the brand which had invited her to Milan, the manager said.