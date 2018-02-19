Taipei 101 to host Towerrunning World Championships

TAIPEI(Taiwan News)- Taiwan's top landmark- Taipei 101 will host the 2nd Towerrunning World Championships on May 15 this year.

Tower running is a sport which involves running up tall man-made structures. Usually, the races take place on the internal staircases of skyscrapers.

In 2017, Taipei 101 has been listed as one of the major races of the Towerrunning World Championship held by Towerrunning World Association (TWA) and designated as the host of the Asian-Oceanian Towerrunning Championships.

The Towerrunning World Championships made its debut in Doha in 2015 and 60 elite stair runners from around the world and 100 Taiwanese athletes are expected to compete in this year's championship.

According to an interview with the Taipei 101 spokesperson Michael Liu(劉家豪) by Central News Agency, with 91 floors, 2,046 stairs and a vertical height of 390 meters to scale, the difficulty level for the competition is much higher as compared to previous years and thus winning the championship title isn't an easy feat. Apart from this official championship race open only to the elite athletes, Taipei 101 will also organize a separate race allowing 4,000 non-elites to join. Registration for that event will begin in April.