Temperatures to drop and warm sunshine to give in to cloudy weather

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The beaming sunshine in most of the island on Monday would soon be replaced by cloudy and even humid weather as the Central Weather Bureau (CWB) forecast a cold front arriving in Taiwan on February 20.

Temperatures will go down a little in northern Taiwan to between 16 to 24 degrees in the Greater Taipei Area and Taoyuan on Tuesday, according to the CWB.

Chance of rain in Keelung would rise, but the rain would not last long, said the bureau.

The CWB added that even though temperatures would still hover around 28 degrees during the daytime in central and southern Taiwan, the sky would be covered with clouds most of the time and temperatures would likely drop 10 degrees in the evening.

Similarly, eastern Taiwan would see cloudy weather starting Tuesday with temperatures going between 18 to 25 degrees.

The cold front is expected to subdue on February 24, but temperatures are likely to drop again on February 25 due to the northeast monsoon, according to the CWB.