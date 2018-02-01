Vast majority of public supports Taiwan’s China policies: MAC

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – Majorities ranging from 70 to more than 80 percent support the government’s current policies toward China, the Mainland Affairs Council (MAC, 陸委會) said Monday.

Since President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) took office in May 2016, China has taken a tough line against the island, frequently trying to sabotage its foreign relations and taking unsympathetic unilateral action.

According to recent opinion polls, a majority of the Taiwanese public supported the Tsai Administration’s responses to China, the MAC said in a news release Monday.

The results of one year of polling showed that people on the island favored the government’s basic principles of maintaining the status quo, promoting interaction and dialogue, and resisting negative actions by Beijing, the MAC said.

The administration’s protection of respect for the nation’s sovereignty won the support of 81.8 percent of the public in surveys from August until November 2017, according to the MAC data. Amid a changing environment, both sides of the Taiwan Strait needed to work out a new model for interaction, said 88.6 percent.

Neither side should draw up a list of preconditions before engaging in dialogue, while 84.8 percent said further exchanges between citizens of both sides would increase positive interaction.

The MAC found that 75.2 percent disagreed with China’s continued attempts to restrict Taiwan’s space and to limit contacts, while 64.2 percent said Beijing should change its unfriendly behavior, such as the military exercises of the past few months.

Beginning late last year, Chinese fighter jets and military vessels have frequently approached Taiwanese-controlled areas, while the communist country opened a flight route close to the median line in the Taiwan Strait without consulting the island beforehand. Taiwan protested the unilateral action, as it could threaten its safety by providing cover for military aircraft to prepare an attack.

The government’s policy of maintaining the status quo in cross-strait relations found support with 73 percent and more, according to various polls over the past few months, the MAC said, defending the case for continuing its present China policies during the Year of the Dog.