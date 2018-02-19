Magnitude 4.4 quake strikes central Taiwan

Taipei, Feb. 19 (CNA) A magnitude 4.4 earthquake struck central Taiwan at 3:21 a.m. Monday, with areas of Changhua County and Taichung registering a 3 on Taiwan's 7-tier intensity scale, according to the Central Weather Bureau (CWB).

The epicenter of the quake was located 42.8 kilometers east of the Nantou County government complex, at a depth of 22.3 km, the CWB said.

The temblor shook hardest in Ershui Township in Changhua County and Dadu District in Taichung, where it measured 3 in intensity, indicating that most people in those areas felt it.

It also registered an intensity of 2 in Nantou City in Nantou County, Douliou in Yunlin County, Changhua City in Changhua County and Hualien City in Hualien County, according to weather bureau data.

There were no injuries or damage reported, and there have been no aftershocks in the area.

Most seismic activity in Taiwan in the past week has remained centered near Hualien County, with 19 earthquakes ranging in magnitude from 3.1 to 4.3 occurring there from Feb. 15 to early Monday morning.

Hualien County was the site of a magnitude 6.0 earthquake on Feb. 6 that left 17 people dead and nearly 300 injured, and caused serious damage to four buildings in Hualien City. (Chen Yi-wei and William Yen)