Taiwan female speed skater Huang establishes new personal record in Pyeongchang WInter Olympics

SINGAPORE(Taiwan News)- Taiwanese speed-skater Huang Yu-ting finished 22nd in the women's 500 meters speed skating event at the 2018 Pyeongchang Winter Olympic Games yesterday(Feb 18).

Huang Yu-ting had a slower start in the race held yesterday but started to speed up at the second half of the race.

This is Huang‘s debut in the Winter Olympics. She qualified for the Pyeongchang Winter Olympics on Dec. 3 last year after the ISU Speed Skating World Cup qualifying match held in Canada. She qualified for three events and finished her events 500m, 1000m and 1500m speed skating in 22nd, 20th and 26th respectively.

Two-time defending Olympic Gold Medalist and World Record Holder Lee Sang-hwa of the Republic of Korea failed to defend her title as Japanese skater Nao Kodaira outpaced Lee, clocking in 36.94 seconds, breaking the world record and clinching the gold medal. Nao Kodaira has become the first Japanese woman to win an Olympic gold medal for speed skating, and she did it in record-breaking time.

Women's 500m Speed Skating Silver Medalist- Lee Sang Hwa