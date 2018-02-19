Foreign Minister Lee highlights year of ups and downs in New Year’s address

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) --The Taiwanese Foreign Minister, David Lee(李大維) , has used his Lunar New Year address to acknowledge that the Republic of China has faced serious diplomatic challenges in 2017 as a result of China’s open hostility. But he also highlighted the many diplomatic achievements the country has enjoyed too.

In a four-minute long video, which saw Lee joined by his wife Chih Lin (池琳) and their dog Hana, Lee began by sending warm New Year greetings to all Taiwanese people at home and around the world.

When it came to assessing the previous twelve months, Lee was frank about the challenges Taiwan face, while also being upbeat about the work his staff in the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MOFA) was doing.

“Although our diplomatic situation is fraught with challenges, our diplomats are neither frustrated nor lax,” he said. “They fight tirelessly for our nation’s dignity and interests, and to expand our nation’s international presence.”

He words come in the wake of some major diplomatic setbacks in 2017. In June, Panama chose to sever diplomatic ties with Taiwan after China put severe economic pressure on the Central American country. At the time, Lee accused China of engaging in “chequebook diplomacy” and attempting to buy off Taiwan’s diplomatic allies.

That move came after the tiny African country of São Tomé and Príncipe also switched diplomatic recognition to Beijing in late 2016.

China has also forced other countries to attack Taiwanese missions, with Papua New Guinea, Bahrain, Ecuador and the United Arab Emirate of Dubai all demanding that Taiwan remove references to the Republic of China from their missions at the behest of China.

Nigeria appears to be so much under Chinese influence these days that as well as forcing Taiwan to change the name of their office to Taipei, but they even forced the office to be moved from the capital city Abuja, to Lagos.

In addition, China has also been courting Taiwan’s one remain European diplomatic ally, the Vatican City. Despite China’s longstanding persecution and repression of Christians, it is feared by many that a deal over the appointment of Bishops in China, which would see independent Bishops replaced by appointments approved by the Chinese Communist Party, could also see the Vatican switching diplomatic recognition too.

But it has not been all bad news for David Lee and his department, despite these challenges. He was keen to highlight Taiwan’s many humanitarian aid projects around the world, the impress list of international cooperation projects the country has been involved with, as well his department's efforts to improve relations with other democratic nations.

Taiwan has built closer relations with Japan, the US, the UK, and other European nations over the past twelve months. This includes visa waivers and landing permits at more than 166 different countries around the world.

And Lee was also keen to point out that travelling the world has never been easier for Taiwanese passport holders. “The US, UK and Australia have [all]extended Republic of China passport holders e-gate entry privileges since the end of 2016,” he proudly declared.

With the early successes of the new Southbound Policy also referred to, it is clear that Lee and MOFA have enjoyed a mixed year in 2017, but remain resolute in their efforts to promote Taiwan and the overarching principals of freedom and democracy on which this country is now built, into 2018 and the Year of the Dog too.