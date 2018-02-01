Taiwan justice minister rear-ends taxi in minor accident

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – Justice Minister Chiu Tai-san (邱太三) hit a taxi in a minor traffic accident in Taichung Sunday afternoon, cable station TVBS reported.

Failing to maintain a safe distance between the vehicles was listed as the main cause for the mishap, according to a preliminary investigation.

The minister, who hails from Taichung, had been visiting friends in the central Taiwanese city on the fourth day of the Lunar New Year holiday.

Television footage showed a grass-green Mazda 2 subcompact standing behind a yellow Toyota Wish at a crossroads.

Nobody was injured in the accident, which happened as the taxi was reportedly slowing down while approaching a red light at the intersection of Taiwan Boulevard and Guanqian Road around 3 p.m. Neither of the vehicles sustained any major damage.

Since the minister was wearing a pair of sunglasses, police officers initially did not recognize him, the Apple Daily reported.

He submitted to a breathalyzer test which proved negative, and repeatedly apologized to the taxi driver.

Even though the accident was minor, its location caused a major traffic jam, reports said. Taiwan Boulevard is one of Taichung’s largest and busiest thoroughfares.