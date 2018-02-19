  1. Home
Monday's Olympic Curling Sums

By The Associated Press,Associated Press
2018/02/19 11:28
WOMEN
Game 27
Switzerland 0 0 3 2 2 0 4 —11
OA Russia 0 1 0 0 0 1 0 —2
Switzerland

Team Shots: 56, Team Points: 186, Team Percentage: 83.

Marlene Albrecht, Shots: 14, Points: 49, Percentage: 88.

Manuela Siegrist, Shots: 14, Points: 45, Percentage: 80.

Silvana Tirinzoni, Shots: 14, Points: 46, Percentage: 82.

Esther Neuenschwander, Shots: 14, Points: 46, Percentage: 82.

Olympic Athlete from Russia

Team Shots: 56, Team Points: 142, Team Percentage: 63.

Galina Arsenkina, Shots: 14, Points: 44, Percentage: 79.

Julia Guzieva, Shots: 14, Points: 45, Percentage: 80.

Victoria Moiseeva, Shots: 14, Points: 24, Percentage: 43.

Uliana Vasileva, Shots: 14, Points: 29, Percentage: 52.

Game 28
Denmark 0 1 0 0 2 0 2 0 1 0 —6
United States 1 0 1 1 0 2 0 1 0 1 —7
Denmark

Team Shots: 80, Team Points: 224, Team Percentage: 70.

Julie Hoegh, Shots: 20, Points: 51, Percentage: 64.

Denise Dupont, Shots: 20, Points: 59, Percentage: 74.

Mathilde Halse, Shots: 20, Points: 53, Percentage: 66.

Madeleine Dupont, Shots: 20, Points: 61, Percentage: 76.

United States

Team Shots: 80, Team Points: 253, Team Percentage: 79.

Tabitha Peterson, Shots: 20, Points: 66, Percentage: 83.

Aileen Geving, Shots: 20, Points: 60, Percentage: 75.

Nina Roth, Shots: 20, Points: 60, Percentage: 75.

Becca Hamilton, Shots: 20, Points: 67, Percentage: 84.

Game 29
South Korea 0 1 0 2 0 2 0 2 0 0 —7
Sweden 1 0 0 0 1 0 1 0 2 1 —6
South Korea

Team Shots: 80, Team Points: 230, Team Percentage: 72.

Kim Kyeongae, Shots: 20, Points: 57, Percentage: 71.

Kim Seonyeong, Shots: 20, Points: 60, Percentage: 75.

Kim Yeongmi, Shots: 20, Points: 63, Percentage: 79.

Kim Eunjung, Shots: 20, Points: 50, Percentage: 63.

Sweden

Team Shots: 79, Team Points: 239, Team Percentage: 76.

Agnes Knochenhauer, Shots: 20, Points: 66, Percentage: 83.

Anna Hasselborg, Shots: 19, Points: 50, Percentage: 66.

Sofia Mabergs, Shots: 20, Points: 63, Percentage: 79.

Sara McManus, Shots: 20, Points: 60, Percentage: 75.

Game 30
Canada 1 0 0 1 4 0 2 —8
Japan 0 1 0 0 0 2 0 —3
Canada

Team Shots: 56, Team Points: 192, Team Percentage: 86.

Rachel Homan, Shots: 14, Points: 43, Percentage: 77.

Joanne Courtney, Shots: 14, Points: 46, Percentage: 82.

Emma Miskew, Shots: 14, Points: 47, Percentage: 84.

Lisa Weagle, Shots: 14, Points: 56, Percentage: 100.

Japan

Team Shots: 56, Team Points: 155, Team Percentage: 69.

Chinami Yoshida, Shots: 14, Points: 31, Percentage: 55.

Yumi Suzuki, Shots: 14, Points: 36, Percentage: 64.

Satsuki Fujisawa, Shots: 14, Points: 40, Percentage: 71.

Yurika Yoshida, Shots: 14, Points: 48, Percentage: 86.

