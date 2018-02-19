Ex-wife of former White House aide says Hatch has apologized

WASHINGTON (AP) — An ex-wife of former White House staff secretary Rob Porter says she has received a letter of apology from Sen. Orrin Hatch, the Utah Republican who defended his former aide from "a vile attack" after two ex-wives accused Porter of domestic abuse.

Porter resigned Feb. 7 after the accusations from Colbie Holderness and Jennie Willoughby became public, though he denied them.

Porter had been Hatch's chief of staff for three years. After details of the alleged abuse came to light, Hatch said he was "heartbroken," and called domestic violence "abhorrent."

Holderness told The Associated Press in an email Sunday that she had received "an apology letter" from Hatch.

The Washington Post's Erik Wemple first reported that both Holderness and Willoughby had received letters of apology from Hatch.