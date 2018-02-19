All Times EST EASTERN CONFERENCE GP W L OT Pts GF GA Tampa Bay 59 39 17 3 81 211 159 Boston 56 35 13 8 78 186 139 Toronto 60 35 20 5 75 201 170 Pittsburgh 61 35 22 4 74 195 180 Washington 58 33 18 7 73 182 174 New Jersey 59 31 20 8 70 180 181 Philadelphia 59 30 19 10 70 178 172 N.Y. Islanders 60 29 25 6 64 200 214 Carolina 60 27 23 10 64 162 180 Columbus 59 29 25 5 63 157 169 N.Y. Rangers 60 27 28 5 59 173 191 Florida 55 26 23 6 58 164 178 Detroit 57 24 24 9 57 153 171 Ottawa 57 21 27 9 51 156 199 Montreal 58 22 29 7 51 149 185 Buffalo 59 17 31 11 45 141 195 WESTERN CONFERENCE GP W L OT Pts GF GA Vegas 58 39 15 4 82 202 158 Nashville 57 34 14 9 77 177 150 Winnipeg 58 34 15 9 77 189 155 Dallas 58 34 20 4 72 177 152 St. Louis 60 34 22 4 72 171 153 San Jose 58 31 19 8 70 170 159 Minnesota 58 31 20 7 69 172 166 Anaheim 60 29 20 11 69 167 170 Calgary 59 30 21 8 68 168 173 Los Angeles 58 31 22 5 67 167 145 Colorado 58 31 23 4 66 179 173 Chicago 59 25 26 8 58 169 170 Edmonton 58 24 30 4 52 162 191 Vancouver 59 23 30 6 52 157 189 Arizona 59 17 32 10 44 143 197

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.

Saturday's Games

Los Angeles 4, Buffalo 2

Anaheim 3, Minnesota 2, SO

Ottawa 6, N.Y. Rangers 3

Arizona 1, Edmonton 0

New Jersey 4, Tampa Bay 3

Vegas 6, Montreal 3

Pittsburgh 5, Toronto 3

Detroit 3, Nashville 1

Chicago 7, Washington 1

Vancouver 6, Boston 1

Florida 6, Calgary 3

Sunday's Games

Philadelphia 7, N.Y. Rangers 4

Edmonton 4, Colorado 2

New Jersey 3, Carolina 2, OT

Pittsburgh 5, Columbus 2

Toronto at Detroit, 7 p.m.

Florida at Winnipeg, 8 p.m.

Dallas at San Jose, 8 p.m.

Monday's Games

Minnesota at N.Y. Islanders, 1 p.m.

Washington at Buffalo, 3 p.m.

Boston at Calgary, 4 p.m.

Ottawa at Nashville, 8 p.m.

Los Angeles at Chicago, 8:30 p.m.

Anaheim at Vegas, 10 p.m.

Tuesday's Games

Montreal at Philadelphia, 7 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Washington, 7 p.m.

Columbus at New Jersey, 7 p.m.

Florida at Toronto, 7 p.m.

Nashville at Detroit, 7:30 p.m.

San Jose at St. Louis, 8 p.m.

Los Angeles at Winnipeg, 8 p.m.

Boston at Edmonton, 9 p.m.

Colorado at Vancouver, 10 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

Ottawa at Chicago, 8 p.m.

Dallas at Anaheim, 10 p.m.

Calgary at Vegas, 10:30 p.m.