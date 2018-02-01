Iran suspends search for missing plane due to snow storm

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – The rescue action for an Iranian plane carrying 65 people which crashed into a mountain was suspended due to a snow storm, reports said Monday.

The Iran Aseman Airlines flight had been on a domestic flight from the capital Tehran to the southern city of Yasuj Sunday when it crashed into Mount Dena, a peak taller than 4,000 meters, in poor weather conditions.

Initial figures showed there were 66 passengers and crew on board, but later reports said one passenger had missed the flight. Officials said all on board were believed to have died.

Due to fog, snow and rain, rescue efforts were suspended Sunday evening but could eventually continue Monday, international reports said.

The plane which crashed was a French-Italian ATR-72-500 with more than 20 years of history. Iran has had difficulty in obtaining spare parts for its aircraft due to international sanctions, which were mostly lifted in 2015.

Aseman, Iran’s third-largest airline, signed a contract with Boeing last year to purchase 30 new 737 aircraft, the BBC reported.