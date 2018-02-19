Connor McDavid has hat trick, Oilers top Avs 4-2

DENVER (AP) — Connor McDavid had his third hat trick of the season and the Edmonton Oilers beat the Colorado Avalanche 4-2 on Sunday to snap a six-game losing streak.

McDavid has 11 goals in the last nine games and two hat tricks. His first two goals tied it, and the third was into an empty net with 1:26 left. He has five goals in two games against Colorado this season.

Ryan Strome also scored, and Cam Talbot had 24 saves to help the Oilers snap Colorado's 10-game home winning streak. Tyson Jost and Alexander Kerfoot scored for the Avalanche.

FLYERS 7, RANGERS 4

NEW YORK (AP) — Travis Konecny broke a tie late in the second period and Alex Lyon made 25 saves in relief to help Philadelphia beat New York.

Claude Giroux and Jori Lehtera scored in the third to finish off the win, Lyon's first in the NHL. Rangers goalie Henrik Lundqvist allowed all seven goals.

Andrew MacDonald, Scott Laughton, Brandon Manning and Nolan Patrick also scored for the Philadelphia. The Flyers have six of seven and are 22-8-3 since Dec. 4. They have won five in a row in the road.

Kevin Hayes, Rick Nash, Mats Zuccarello and Peter Holland scored for New York.

DEVILS 3, HURRICANES 2, OT

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Taylor Hall scored on a rebound with 22 seconds left in overtime to lift New Jersey past Carolina and extend his NHL-best points streak to 11 games.

Keith Kinkaid stopped 40 shots, and Nico Hischier and Pavel Zacha added goals.

Teuvo Teravainen and Jeff Skinner scored for Carolina.