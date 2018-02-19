  1. Home
  2. World

Hall scores late in OT to lift Devils past Hurricanes, 3-2

By MIKE POTTER , Associated Press,Associated Press
2018/02/19 09:01

New Jersey Devils' Taylor Hall (9) forces the puck between the legs of Carolina Hurricanes goaltender Cam Ward (30) for the winning goal in overtime a

New Jersey Devils' Taylor Hall (9) celebrates his winning overtime goal with teammate Kyle Palmieri (21) at an NHL hockey game against the Carolina Hu

Carolina Hurricanes' Teuvo Teravainen (86) and New Jersey Devils' Mirco Mueller (25) battle for the puck during the second period of an NHL hockey gam

New Jersey Devils' Taylor Hall (9) battles with Carolina Hurricanes' Sebastian Aho (20) during the second period of an NHL hockey game, Sunday, Feb. 1

New Jersey Devils goaltender Keith Kinkaid (1) eyes the shot of Carolina Hurricanes' Joakim Nordstrom (42) during the first period of an NHL hockey ga

Carolina Hurricanes' Justin Faulk (27) battles with New Jersey Devils' Blake Coleman (40) during the first period of an NHL hockey game, Sunday, Feb.

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Taylor Hall scored on a rebound with 22 seconds left in overtime, giving the New Jersey Devils a 3-2 victory over the Carolina Hurricanes on Sunday.

The goal extended Hall's league-best scoring streak to 11 games.

New Jersey had won the first of the teams' four meetings this season on Thursday night to start the Hurricanes' three-game losing streak.

Keith Kinkaid stopped 40 shots for the Devils.

The Devils led 1-0 after a first period in which the Hurricanes outshot them 13-9.

Nico Hischier scored New Jersey's first goal on a power play midway through the first, assisted by Sami Vatanen and Kincaid.

The Hurricanes tied it at 6:25 of the second with Teuvo Teravainen scoring from Trevor van Riemsdyk and Victor Rask, who was playing in his 300th NHL game — all with Carolina.

The visitors went back ahead with 4:27 left in the second when Pavel Zacha scored on the assist from John Moore.

Jeff Skinner tied the game in a sixth-attacker situation with 1:18 left in regulation on assists from Brett Pesce and Jaccob Slavin.

Hurricanes goalie Cam Ward had 18 saves.

NOTES: LW Lee Stempniak and D Klas Dahlbeck were healthy scratches for Carolina. ... RW Jimmy Hayes and D Will Butcher were healthy extras for New Jersey. ... Devils backup goalie Eddie Lack is a former Hurricane. ... The teams' other two meetings are March 2 in Raleigh and March 27 in New Jersey.

UP NEXT

Devils: Host Columbus on Tuesday in the first of a three-game homestand.

Hurricanes: Host Pittsburgh on Friday night.

___

More NHL hockey: https://apnews.com/tag/NHLhockey