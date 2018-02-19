Another fire sweeps through market in Haiti's capital

Firefighters work to extinguish a massive fire at the biggest clothing market in Port-au-Prince, Haiti, Sunday, Feb. 18, 2018. The entire market, whic
PORT-AU-PRINCE, Haiti (AP) — A fire has swept through a large clothing market in Haiti's capital, days after another blaze destroyed a large part of the main market in Port-au-Prince.
Emergency crews told RTVC television the fire started in the early morning in what is known as the old customs market where hundreds of vendors normally work. The market was closed Sunday and there were no reports of deaths.
Firefighters put out the flames and the cause of the fire was still not known.
It was the third fire to rip through the old customs market in less than a decade. It was previously burned down in April 2010, and again in December 2012.
Sunday's fire comes less than a week after fire destroyed a large part of Port-au-Prince's emblematic Mercado de Hierro market.