Bubba Watson wins at Riviera for the 3rd time

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Bubba Watson ended two years without winning with his third victory at Riviera.
Watson seized control with two par putts and a bunker shot he holed for birdie on the par-3 14th hole. He closed with a 2-under 69 for a two-shot victory over Kevin Na and Tony Finau.
It was his first victory since Riviera two years ago — the longest drought of the decade for the two-time Masters champion.
He wrapped up another fun-filled week in L.A. on and off the golf course, although winning for the 10th time in his career was far more enjoyable than getting rejected by Tracy McGrady in the NBA All-Star celebrity game.
Watson moves into the top 50 and is eligible for the World Golf Championship next week in Mexico.