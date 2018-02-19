Joe Durant wins PGA Tour Champions' Chubb Classic

NAPLES, Fla. (AP) — Joe Durant birdied the final two holes — and got some help from Steve Stricker — to win the PGA Tour Champions' Chubb Classic.

Durant shot a 5-under 67 on Sunday for a four-stroke victory over Stricker, David Toms, Lee Janzen, Billy Mayfair and Tim Petrovic.

Tied with Durant with two holes left, Stricker dropped a stroke back when Durant birdied the par-5 17th. On the par-4 18th, Stricker hit into the water and made a double bogey for a three-shot swing.

The 53-year-old Durant closed with a 15-footer to finish at 19-under 197 on TwinEagles' Talon course. He earned $240,000 for his third victory on the 50-and-over tour after winning four PGA Tour titles.

The 50-year-old Stricker shot 70. He made his first start of the year on the senior tour after playing six tournaments last year — a runner-up finish in his debut along with three third-places ties.

Durant eagled the par-5 13th and birdied the par-4 14th to take the lead at 18 under, then dropped into a tie with the bogey on the par-3 16th and Stricker's birdie on the hole.

Mayfair and Petrovic shot 64, Toms had a 65, and Janzen a 68.

Scott McCarron was 14 under after a 68.

John Daly had a hole-in-one in a 67 to get to 13 under. He used an 8-iron on the 16th for the ace.

First-round leader Miguel Angel Jimenez was ninth at 12 under after a 72.