  1. Home
  2. World

BC-SOC--Brazilian Standings

By  Associated Press
2018/02/19 06:46
BC-SOC--Brazilian Standings
Brazilian Football Standings
Paulista, Serie A1
GP W D L GF GA Pts
Corinthians 7 4 0 3 10 6 12
Bragantino 8 2 3 3 5 6 9
Ituano 7 1 5 1 7 6 8
Atletico Linense 7 1 2 4 7 13 5
Wednesday, Feb. 14

Bragantino 0, Mirassol 0

Santos 2, Sao Caetano 0

Ferroviaria 2, Santo Andre 1

Botafogo 1, Ponte Preta 1

Corinthians 0, Sao Bento 1

Thursday, Feb. 15

Novorizontino 0, Red Bull Brasil 2

Palmeiras 2, Atletico Linense 2

Saturday, Feb. 17

Santo Andre 1, Bragantino 1

Sao Caetano 1, Ferroviaria 0

Sunday, Feb. 18

Mirassol 1, Ituano 1

Sao Paulo 0, Santos 1

Sao Bento vs. Botafogo 2230 GMT

Ponte Preta vs. Palmeiras 2230 GMT

Monday, Feb. 19

Red Bull Brasil vs. Corinthians 2300 GMT

Atletico Linense vs. Novorizontino 2300 GMT

Wednesday, Feb. 21

Ituano vs. Sao Paulo 2345 GMT

Brasileiro Serie A
GP W D L GF GA Pts
Ceara 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
America Mineiro 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Atletico Mineiro 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Flamengo 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Sport Recife 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Botafogo 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Atletico Paranaense 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Palmeiras 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Bahia BA 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Sao Paulo 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Parana 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Cruzeiro 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Vasco Da Gama 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Corinthians 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Gremio 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Chapecoense 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Fluminense 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Vitoria 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Internacional 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Santos 0 0 0 0 0 0 0