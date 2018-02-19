LONDON (AP) — Winners of the 2018 British Academy Film Awards, presented Sunday:
Film — "Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri"
British Film — "Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri"
Director — Guillermo del Toro, "The Shape of Water"
Actor — Gary Oldman, "Darkest Hour"
Actress — Frances McDormand, "Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri"
Supporting Actor — Sam Rockwell, "Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri"
Supporting Actress — Allison Janney, "I, Tonya"
Rising Star — Daniel Kaluuya
British Debut — Writer-director Rungano Nyoni and producer Emily Morgan, "I am Not a Witch"
Original Screenplay — Martin McDonagh, "Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri"
Adapted Screenplay — James Ivory, "Call Me By Your Name"
Film Not in the English Language — "The Handmaiden"
Music — Alexandre Desplat, "The Shape of Water"
Cinematography — Roger Deakins, "Blade Runner 2049"
Editing — Jonathan Amos, Paul Machliss, "Baby Driver"
Production Design — Paul Austerberry, Jeff Melvin, Shane Vieau, "The Shape of Water"
Costume Design — Mark Bridges, "Phantom Thread"
Sound — "Dunkirk"
Visual Effects — "Blade Runner 2049"
Makeup and Hair — David Malinowski, Ivana Primorac, Lucy Sibbick, KazuhiroTsuji, "Darkest Hour"
Animated Film — "Coco"
Short Film — "Cowboy Dave"
Short Animation — "Poles Apart"
Documentary — "I am Not Your Negro"
Outstanding British Contribution to Cinema — Jon Wardle, National Film and Television School
Academy Fellowship — Ridley Scott
