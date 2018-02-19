AEK beats Xanthi 4-0, keeps 2nd place in Greek league

ATHENS, Greece (AP) — AEK scored all its goals in a dominant first half to beat Xanthi 4-0 in the Greek league on Sunday.

Defender Ognjen Vranjes had a hat trick and was assisted on two of his goals by Tassos Bakasetas, who added AEK's fourth.

The win kept AEK within two points of league leader PAOK, 2-0 winner at Lamia on Saturday. AEK is four points ahead of defending champion Olympiakos, which beat Panionios 1-0.

Also, Giannena won 3-0 at last-placed Platanias, and Panetolikos beat host Levadiakos 2-1.