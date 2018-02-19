Puerto Rico to slash energy reserves amid cash shortfall

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico (AP) — Puerto Rico's power company says it is reducing its operating reserves to save money due to a cash shortfall.

Reserve generators can be tapped when demand jumps unexpectedly or there are problems with the power grid.

Generation Director William Rios said Sunday that the move won't affect those who already have power. But Public Affairs Secretary Ramon Rosario said it could destabilize a power grid largely destroyed by Hurricane Maria in September. Nearly 250,000 customers remain without power.

Rios said the 450 megawatt reduction will lead to $9 million in monthly savings.

The move comes three days after a judge rejected a $1 billion loan request for Puerto Rico's Electric Power Authority. Government officials say the company needs at least $300 million just to operate until late March.