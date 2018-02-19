2 bears burned in California wildfire spotted in the wild

GOLETA, Calif. (AP) — Two female bears badly burned in a Southern California wildfire are settling back into their home in the wild.

Los Angeles news station KABC-TV reports that recent photos and GPS tracking data show the bears are moving around and appear to be in good health in Los Padres National Forest. They suffered third-degree burns in December in the largest wildfire in state history.

The bears were released into the forest in January after getting care for their injuries. Wildlife officials used alternative treatments, including placing fish skins on their paws to promote healing and soothe pain.

One bear was pregnant. Fish and Wildlife officials say they aren't sure if she has delivered the baby.

___

