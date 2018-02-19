Rochdale scores late vs Spurs to set up Wembley replay

ROCHDALE, England (AP) — A stoppage-time equalizer earned Rochdale a surprise 2-2 home draw with Tottenham in the fifth round of the FA Cup on Sunday, setting up a lucrative Wembley replay for the third-tier club later this month.

Ian Henderson put bottom-of-the-table Rochdale, which is 64 places below Tottenham on the league ladder, in front with a low shot on the stroke of halftime.

The London club, which made 11 changes to the team that held Juventus to a 2-2 away draw in the Champions League midweek, pressed to little effect until Lucas Moura marked his debut with the equalizer in the 59th minute.

Tottenham showed its desire to avoid a replay by bringing on Dele Alli and Harry Kane for the closing stages, and the England pair combined to put the visitors in front with three minutes to go.

Alli was brought down in the box and Kane stepped up to rifle Tottenham in front from the penalty spot.

Just as Rochdale's dreams of a trip to Spur's temporary Wembley home seemed to be over, substitute Steve Davies drove in a last-gasp goal to the delight of the Spotland crowd.