'Black Panther' blows away box office with $192M weekend

By JAKE COYLE , AP Film Writer,Associated Press
2018/02/19 00:34

This image released by Disney and Marvel Studios' shows Chadwick Boseman in a scene from "Black Panther." (Marvel Studios/Disney via AP)

This image released by Disney shows a scene from Marvel Studios' "Black Panther." (Matt Kennedy/Marvel Studios-Disney via AP)

Director Ryan Coogler attends a special screening of "Black Panther" at the Museum of Modern Art on Tuesday, Feb. 13, 2018, in New York. (Photo by Eva

Audience members watch the beginning of "Black Panther" during a private screening on Friday, Feb. 16, 2018, in Grand Blanc, Mich. (Bronte Wittpenn

The cast of “Black Panther” arrive at the South Africa premiere on Friday, Feb. 16, 2018, in Johannesburg. (AP Photo/Cara Anna)

NEW YORK (AP) — Already a much-celebrated pop culture milestone, "Black Panther" is now a record-setting smash at the box office, too.

Studio estimates Sunday say the Marvel superhero film blew past expectations, with $192 million in ticket sales over the weekend. That makes "Black Panther" the fifth-biggest opening weekend ever, not accounting for inflation. It's also the highest-grossing February opening weekend.

Ryan Coogler's film, which cost about $200 million to make, is the most big-budget, largely black ensemble film in years and among the few to be centered on a black superhero.

The strong opening suggests "Black Panther" will easily set a box-office record for films directed by a black filmmaker.

The movie has been hugely acclaimed, with a 97 percent fresh rating from Rotten Tomatoes. Audiences agreed, giving it an A-plus CinemaScore.