South Africa vs. India 1st Twenty20 scoreboard

India beat South Africa by 28 runs in the first Twenty20 at the Wanderers:

India Innings

Rohit Sharma c Klaasen b Dala 21

Shikhar Dhawan c Klaasen b Phehlukwayo 72

Suresh Raina c and b Dala 15

Virat Kohli lbw b Shamsi 26

Manish Pandey not out 29

Mahendra Singh Dhoni b Morris 16

Hardik Pandya not out 13

Extras: (2lb, 9w) 11

TOTAL: (for 5 wickets) 203

Overs: 20.

Did not bat: Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Jaydev Unadkat, Jasprit Bumrah, Yuzvendra Chahal.

Fall of wickets: 1-23, 2-49, 3-108, 4-155, 5-183.

Bowling: Dane Paterson 4-0-48-0 (1w), Junior Dala 4-0-47-2 (3w), Chris Morris 4-0-39-1 (3w), Tabraiz Shamsi 4-0-37-1 (1w), JJ Smuts 2-0-14-0, Andile Phehlukwayo 2-0-16-1 (1w).

South Africa Innings

JJ Smuts c Dhawan b Kumar 14

Reeza Hendricks c Dhoni b Kumar 70

JP Duminy c Raina b Kumar 3

David Miller c Dhawan b Pandya 9

Farhaan Behardien c Pandey b Chahal 39

Heinrich Klaasen c Raina b Kumar 16

Andile Phehlukwayo c Chahal b Unadkat 13

Chris Morris c Raina b Kumar 0

Dane Paterson run out (Pandey/Dhoni) 1

Junior Dala not out 2

Tabraiz Shamsi not out 0

Extras: (1b, 1lb, 1nb, 5w) 8

TOTAL: (for 9 wickets) 175

Overs: 20.

Fall of wickets: 1-29, 2-38, 3-48, 4-129, 5-154, 6-158, 7-158, 8-159, 9-175.

Bowling: Bhuvneshwar Kumar 4-0-24-5, Jaydev Unadkat 4-0-33-1 (1w), Jasprit Bumrah 4-0-32-0 (1nb), Hardik Pandya 4-0-45-1 (3w), Yuzvendra Chahal 4-0-39-1.

Toss: won by South Africa.

Result: India won by 28 runs.

Series: India leads three-game series 1-0.

Umpires: Adrian Holdstock, South Africa, and Shaun George, South Africa.

TV Umpire: Bongani Jele, South Africa. Match Referee: Andy Pycroft, Zimbabwe.