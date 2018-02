JOHANNESBURG (AP) — India beat South Africa by 28 runs in the first Twenty20 at the Wanderers on Sunday.

___

India 203-5 in 20 overs (Shikhar Dhawan 72, Manish Pandey 29 not out; Junior Dala 2-47) beat South Africa 175-9 in 20 overs (Reeza Hendricks 70, Farhaan Behardien 39; Bhuvneshwar Kumar 5-24) by 28 runs.